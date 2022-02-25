



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Say goodbye to shouting instructions and the stress of straining to hear your trainer whether you are having a lesson, schooling or warming up at a competition with this great selection of wireless communication systems.

As a rider, these wireless communication systems mean you can receive clear instructions without being in close proximity to your trainer. As a trainer, it means you don’t have to shout and you can give and receive instant feedback.

The best wireless communication systems for horse riding are compact, lightweight, easy to recharge and can be attached securely. Another thing to note is that a one-way conversation option has less lag time and often clearer sound compared to a two-way system, but some products have the option to do both.

If you usually train in an area with good phone signal, it’s possible to have the same effect on a phone call with wireless earbuds.

Wireless Earbuds on Amazon

These highly rated lightweight earbuds are available in four colours. They only take one hour to charge, and work for seven hours on a single charge, and up to 42 hours with a charging box. View Now

Best wireless communication systems

Ceecoach 2

RRP: From £159 |

With this wireless system, up to six participants can communicate with each other clearly for up to 500m via Bluetooth. It allows for two-way communication, and all of the features can be controlled with just three buttons. The rechargeable battery allows 10 hours of talk time and up to three days of standby time. If you want two headsets, you should opt for the Ceecoach 2 Duo.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

WHIS Wireless Home Instruction System

RRP: £246 |

Available in six colours, this one-way wireless system allows communication from coach to rider with clear sound and no delay. They can be used 280m apart in an open space and come with a charging port.

If you’re looking for multiple receiving sets, the WHIS Duo comes with one instructor transmitter and two rider receivers.

Nossewej Easy Train One-way Wireless Instruction System

RRP: £149 |

This wireless system allows for one-way communication from trainer to pupil up to 300m away.

Sound Fields Equestrian Wireless Training System

RRP: From £199 |

This compact and lightweight wireless training system has an LCD display showing volume, remaining battery life and system status. The rechargeable battery allows more than 20 hours of operation for receiver and 15 hours for the transmitter.

Coach2Rider EX Competition

RRP: £195 |

This two-way coaching set has no delay so the coach and rider can receive immediate feedback from each other. The pocket-sized units can be attached to a lanyard and each set comes with two headsets with microphones.

They have 50 channels, a 100m range and a long-lasting battery.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.