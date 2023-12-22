



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Peanut butter is a bit like Marmite – love it or hate it. But dogs are less discerning – most seem to enjoy the taste of peanut butter, and it’s a popular treat among dog owners. The creamy texture, rich flavour, and stickiness of peanut butter can make it an enticing and enjoyable treat for dogs. The best peanut butter for dogs is often used as an enticing ingredient stuffed in a Kong toy (like this one on Amazon), one of the best dog treat dispenser toys or spread on lick mats (like this one on Amazon), or as a way to administer medication. Always introduce new treats gradually and observe your dog’s reaction to ensure they don’t have any adverse reactions.

It’s uncommon for dogs to be allergic to peanut butter per se, however there are ingredients in some brands that are harmful to dogs, namely xylitol. This is a sugar substitute that is safe for humans but highly toxic to dogs. Xylitol can cause a rapid release of insulin, leading to hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and potentially liver failure in dogs. Always check the ingredients before giving peanut butter to your dog and choose a brand that does not contain xylitol. The best plan is to buy dog-specific peanut butter, as ones intended for humans may have harmful ingredients.

Depending on the weight of your dog, you can give peanut butter to them as a treat in moderation. For example, a toy breed might have a maximum of a teaspoon a day, whereas a dog of 20kg-plus could have three to four teaspoons daily.

Best peanut butter options for dogs

Pets Purest

Size: 340g | RRP: £6.99 |

Contains no palm oil, xylitol, salt or added sugar. Only roasted peanuts and sustainable ingredients for a tasty treat packed with nut protein, vitamins and heart-healthy fats from this UK leading all-natural pet supplies brand.

Ideal for stuffing into a toy or pasting on to a lick mat to keep your pup busy.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Peamutt Butter

Size: 340g or 700g | RRP: £2.50 for 340g |

A good source of protein, containing heart-healthy fats, vitamin B, niacin and vitamin E. Peamutt butter contains only natural, healthy ingredients, without any additives. Contains folic acid, which is good for cell growth, and magnesium, which helps cells metabolise B-complex vitamins.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk, viovet.co.uk or petsathome.com

Our Dogs Life

Size: 340g | RRP: £4.99 |

This “veterinarian-recommended” peanut butter is tailored for dogs, crafted with pure, natural ingredients: 98.2% roasted peanuts and 1.8% hydrogenated vegetable oil. It contains no palm oil, xylitol, salt or added sugar.

Ideal for snacks and toys, being rich in nut protein, vitamins and heart-healthy fats for dogs of all ages.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Bugalugs

Size: 370g | RRP: £5.99 |

Free from palm oil, xylitol, salt or sugar, this recipe uses 100% sustainable roasted peanuts.

Designed for dogs, but made to human-grade standards, so you can enjoy it too!

A treat packed with nut protein, vitamins and healthy fats.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Pawbits Peapup Butter

Size: 1kg | RRP: £10.99 |

Made from 100% roasted peanuts without any unwanted nasties (xylitol, palm oil, sugar and salt), this butter is “barkingly good”. Besides being a great source of healthy protein, peanut butter also contains vitamin B, niacin, vitamin E as well as a wealth of healthy fats, beneficial nutrients, fibre, folic acid and Magnesium. Also packed with antioxidants that can help boost the immune system, skin health and assist with aching joints.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk

Natures Deli Peanut Butter Paste

Size: 100g | RRP: £3.49 |

Not the most economical format, but very practical. This handy squeezy pack contains peanut butter made out of natural, high-quality ingredients. It also includes glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM for healthy joints, as well as being packed with vitamins and minerals. Can easily be resealed to be used at a later moment, and is easy to take out and about or to squeeze into toys.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or viovet.co.uk

You may also enjoy reading…

Chews well: the best safe dog toys for aggressive chewers 6 of the best treat dispenser toys to challenge, reward and satisfy your dog No more yapping: how to stop a dog nuisance barking 6 of the best puzzle toys to boost your dog’s IQ (and keep him out of mischief) Top treats to keep your dog happy, healthy – and hopefully more obedient Give a gift that lasts all year with a Horse & Hound subscription this Christmas

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.