    • The best equestrian fleece jackets are comfortable and versatile. This makes them perfect for layering during transitional seasons along with the best gilets and winter riding jackets. They also make brilliant loungewear after long, wet days at the stables.

    We’ve got you covered for every eventuality, whether it’s for riding, walking the dogs or when you need something a bit smarter! Discover our top picks for these essential fleecey additions…

    Best equestrian fleeces: H&H’s quick guide

    Best value everyday fleece: Shires Aubrion React Half Zip

    Best fleece for colder weather: LeMieux Clara Hybrid

    Best premium fleece: Holland Cooper Country Quarter Zip

    Best water-repellent fleece: Ariat Rebar Lightweight Sweatshirt


    Shires Aubrion React Half Zip Fleece Sage

    Shires Aubrion React Half Zip Fleece

    Sizes: XXS–3XL
    Colours: Shade or Shadow
    RRP: £30

    Reasons to buy

    • Great value
    • Wide size range

    Reasons to avoid

    • If you want a full zip

    This soft fluffy fleece features a half zip and practical zipped pockets. It has a regular fit and is finished with smartly embroidered logos.

    LeMieux Clara Hybrid Fleece Rosemary

    LeMieux Clara Hybrid Fleece

    Sizes: UK 6–18
    Colours: Rosemary or Damson
    RRP: £79.95

    Reasons to buy

    • Stylish
    • Warm
    • Thoughtful pocket placement

    Reasons to avoid

    • You might struggle to wear a jacket over the top

    This warm and cosy top offers a looser but still flattering fit. It pairs super soft bonded polar fleece with hard-wearing ripstop nylon for extra durability and protection, while the ripstop panels repel debris. It also features zipped pockets at the waist and chest.

    Holland Cooper Country Fleece Quarter Zip Mulberry

    Holland Cooper Country Fleece Quarter Zip

    Sizes: XS–XXL
    Colours: 6 options
    RRP: £109

    Reasons to buy

    • Wide size range
    • Warm and comfortable

    Reasons to avoid

    • It’s pricey but if your budget allows its worth the splurge

    Combining heritage design with modern functionality, this stunning fleece is made from premium deep pile fabric and has a double-faced bonded fleece lining for added warmth and comfort. It has slimmer fit and is finished with smart faux leather trims and elbow patches.

    Ariat Rebar Lightweight Fleece Sweatshirt Black

    Ariat Rebar Lightweight Fleece Sweatshirt

    Sizes: XS – XL
    Colours: Black
    RRP: £50

    Reasons to buy

    • Water-repellent material

    Reasons to avoid

    • No zipped pockets
    • If you want a zipped style

    Made from water-repellent Workman fleece, this soft-yet-durable crew is perfect for everyday wear. It has a slightly shorter length that sits at the hips, and a kangaroo pocket with jersey lining. It offers warmth and comfort, making it perfect for those chilly mornings or evenings on the yard.

    Schöffel Burley Fleece Jacket

    Schöffel Burley Fleece Jacket

    Sizes: UK 6–22
    Colours: Navy, mulberry, forest or port
    RRP: £210

    Reasons to buy

    • Breathable
    • Machine washable and quick drying
    • Two-way zip

    Reasons to avoid

    • More of an outerwear item

    This versatile fleece is made from premium Italian-milled fleece, which is renowned for its warmth, durability, and breathability. It features a two-way YKK front zip and zipped pockets perfect for keeping your valuables secure.

    Felix Bühler Laura Fleece Jacket

    Felix Bühler Laura Fleece Jacket

    Sizes: XS – XXL
    Colours: 8 options
    RRP: £34.90

    Reasons to buy

    • Great value
    • Longer cut at the back to prevent it from riding up
    • High collar for extra coverage

    Reasons to avoid

    • Only available in full length zip style

    This super-soft fleece jacket has a longer cut at the back and high collar, zipped pockets and cuffs with thumb holes. It features an anti-pilling finish.

    Pikeur Womens Teddy Fleece Jacket

    Pikeur Womens Teddy Fleece Jacket

    Sizes: UK 4–18
    Colours: Black or greige
    RRP: £169.95

    Reasons to buy

    • Attached hood
    • Warm material

    Reasons to avoid

    • Longer length makes it less versatile as a mid-layer

    With its longer, looser fit, this Pikeur teddy fleece jacket offers a casual, cosy vibe. This functional jacket features an array of pockets, hood, and subtle Pikeur embroidery. The material retains heat, which is perfect for those who easily feel the cold.

    How to choose the best equestrian fleece

    With so many fleeces on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. However, by focusing on the key features you need – including your preferred colours and desired additional details – you can easily narrow down your options and make an informed decision.

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

