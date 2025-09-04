



The best equestrian fleece jackets are comfortable and versatile. This makes them perfect for layering during transitional seasons along with the best gilets and winter riding jackets. They also make brilliant loungewear after long, wet days at the stables.

We’ve got you covered for every eventuality, whether it’s for riding, walking the dogs or when you need something a bit smarter! Discover our top picks for these essential fleecey additions…

Best equestrian fleeces: H&H’s quick guide

Best value everyday fleece: Shires Aubrion React Half Zip

Best fleece for colder weather: LeMieux Clara Hybrid

Best premium fleece: Holland Cooper Country Quarter Zip

Best water-repellent fleece: Ariat Rebar Lightweight Sweatshirt





Shires Aubrion React Half Zip Fleece

Sizes: XXS–3XL

Colours: Shade or Shadow

RRP: £30

Reasons to buy

Great value

Wide size range

Reasons to avoid

If you want a full zip

This soft fluffy fleece features a half zip and practical zipped pockets. It has a regular fit and is finished with smartly embroidered logos.

LeMieux Clara Hybrid Fleece

Sizes: UK 6–18

Colours: Rosemary or Damson

RRP: £79.95

Reasons to buy

Stylish

Warm

Thoughtful pocket placement

Reasons to avoid

You might struggle to wear a jacket over the top

This warm and cosy top offers a looser but still flattering fit. It pairs super soft bonded polar fleece with hard-wearing ripstop nylon for extra durability and protection, while the ripstop panels repel debris. It also features zipped pockets at the waist and chest.

Holland Cooper Country Fleece Quarter Zip

Sizes: XS–XXL

Colours: 6 options

RRP: £109

Reasons to buy

Wide size range

Warm and comfortable

Reasons to avoid

It’s pricey but if your budget allows its worth the splurge

Combining heritage design with modern functionality, this stunning fleece is made from premium deep pile fabric and has a double-faced bonded fleece lining for added warmth and comfort. It has slimmer fit and is finished with smart faux leather trims and elbow patches.

Ariat Rebar Lightweight Fleece Sweatshirt

Sizes: XS – XL

Colours: Black

RRP: £50

Reasons to buy

Water-repellent material

Reasons to avoid

No zipped pockets

If you want a zipped style

Made from water-repellent Workman fleece, this soft-yet-durable crew is perfect for everyday wear. It has a slightly shorter length that sits at the hips, and a kangaroo pocket with jersey lining. It offers warmth and comfort, making it perfect for those chilly mornings or evenings on the yard.

Schöffel Burley Fleece Jacket

Sizes: UK 6–22

Colours: Navy, mulberry, forest or port

RRP: £210

Reasons to buy

Breathable

Machine washable and quick drying

Two-way zip

Reasons to avoid

More of an outerwear item

This versatile fleece is made from premium Italian-milled fleece, which is renowned for its warmth, durability, and breathability. It features a two-way YKK front zip and zipped pockets perfect for keeping your valuables secure.

Felix Bühler Laura Fleece Jacket

Sizes: XS – XXL

Colours: 8 options

RRP: £34.90

Reasons to buy

Great value

Longer cut at the back to prevent it from riding up

High collar for extra coverage

Reasons to avoid

Only available in full length zip style

This super-soft fleece jacket has a longer cut at the back and high collar, zipped pockets and cuffs with thumb holes. It features an anti-pilling finish.

Pikeur Womens Teddy Fleece Jacket

Sizes: UK 4–18

Colours: Black or greige

RRP: £169.95

Reasons to buy

Attached hood

Warm material

Reasons to avoid

Longer length makes it less versatile as a mid-layer

With its longer, looser fit, this Pikeur teddy fleece jacket offers a casual, cosy vibe. This functional jacket features an array of pockets, hood, and subtle Pikeur embroidery. The material retains heat, which is perfect for those who easily feel the cold.

How to choose the best equestrian fleece

With so many fleeces on the market, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming. However, by focusing on the key features you need – including your preferred colours and desired additional details – you can easily narrow down your options and make an informed decision.