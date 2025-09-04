The best equestrian fleece jackets are comfortable and versatile. This makes them perfect for layering during transitional seasons along with the best gilets and winter riding jackets. They also make brilliant loungewear after long, wet days at the stables.
We’ve got you covered for every eventuality, whether it’s for riding, walking the dogs or when you need something a bit smarter! Discover our top picks for these essential fleecey additions…
Best equestrian fleeces: H&H’s quick guide
Best value everyday fleece: Shires Aubrion React Half Zip
Best fleece for colder weather: LeMieux Clara Hybrid
Best premium fleece: Holland Cooper Country Quarter Zip
Best water-repellent fleece: Ariat Rebar Lightweight Sweatshirt
Shires Aubrion React Half Zip Fleece
Sizes: XXS–3XL
Colours: Shade or Shadow
RRP: £30
Reasons to buy
- Great value
- Wide size range
Reasons to avoid
- If you want a full zip
This soft fluffy fleece features a half zip and practical zipped pockets. It has a regular fit and is finished with smartly embroidered logos.
LeMieux Clara Hybrid Fleece
Sizes: UK 6–18
Colours: Rosemary or Damson
RRP: £79.95
Reasons to buy
- Stylish
- Warm
- Thoughtful pocket placement
Reasons to avoid
- You might struggle to wear a jacket over the top
This warm and cosy top offers a looser but still flattering fit. It pairs super soft bonded polar fleece with hard-wearing ripstop nylon for extra durability and protection, while the ripstop panels repel debris. It also features zipped pockets at the waist and chest.
Holland Cooper Country Fleece Quarter Zip
Sizes: XS–XXL
Colours: 6 options
RRP: £109
Reasons to buy
- Wide size range
- Warm and comfortable
Reasons to avoid
- It’s pricey but if your budget allows its worth the splurge
Combining heritage design with modern functionality, this stunning fleece is made from premium deep pile fabric and has a double-faced bonded fleece lining for added warmth and comfort. It has slimmer fit and is finished with smart faux leather trims and elbow patches.
Ariat Rebar Lightweight Fleece Sweatshirt
Sizes: XS – XL
Colours: Black
RRP: £50
Reasons to buy
- Water-repellent material
Reasons to avoid
- No zipped pockets
- If you want a zipped style
Made from water-repellent Workman fleece, this soft-yet-durable crew is perfect for everyday wear. It has a slightly shorter length that sits at the hips, and a kangaroo pocket with jersey lining. It offers warmth and comfort, making it perfect for those chilly mornings or evenings on the yard.
Schöffel Burley Fleece Jacket
Sizes: UK 6–22
Colours: Navy, mulberry, forest or port
RRP: £210
Reasons to buy
- Breathable
- Machine washable and quick drying
- Two-way zip
Reasons to avoid
- More of an outerwear item
This versatile fleece is made from premium Italian-milled fleece, which is renowned for its warmth, durability, and breathability. It features a two-way YKK front zip and zipped pockets perfect for keeping your valuables secure.
Felix Bühler Laura Fleece Jacket
Sizes: XS – XXL
Colours: 8 options
RRP: £34.90
Reasons to buy
- Great value
- Longer cut at the back to prevent it from riding up
- High collar for extra coverage
Reasons to avoid
- Only available in full length zip style
This super-soft fleece jacket has a longer cut at the back and high collar, zipped pockets and cuffs with thumb holes. It features an anti-pilling finish.
Pikeur Womens Teddy Fleece Jacket
Sizes: UK 4–18
Colours: Black or greige
RRP: £169.95
Reasons to buy
- Attached hood
- Warm material
Reasons to avoid
- Longer length makes it less versatile as a mid-layer
With its longer, looser fit, this Pikeur teddy fleece jacket offers a casual, cosy vibe. This functional jacket features an array of pockets, hood, and subtle Pikeur embroidery. The material retains heat, which is perfect for those who easily feel the cold.
How to choose the best equestrian fleece
You might also like:
12 of the best long waterproof coats for riding and yard wear
A challenge to fair-weather riders: relish the rain (and stay dry)
Wellington boots you can rely on, recommended by horse owners who know their mud
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.