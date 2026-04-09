The best hats for Royal Ascot not only comply with the strict Royal Ascot dress code but make you stand out from the crowd and feel glamorous, too. Everyone loves to dress up for a day at the races, but the Royal Ascot meeting (16–20 June, 2026) is synonymous with fashion, elegance and style, which makes your outfit choice even more important. The best hat will complement your dress for Royal Ascot, too, putting the finishing touch to your outfit.
Raceday hats can be awkward to greet friends in, there’s a high chance of ending up with a glaring, sweaty forehead, and at some point during the day your heart will skip a beat as you make a dash back to the loo where you left it. So if you’re going to put yourself through the trial of choosing and wearing a hat to go racing this summer, we say make it a goody – and read our tips on how to choose.
Best hats for Royal Ascot 2026: all budgets and styles
Hobbs Bella Fascinator
Coast Quill Detail Fascinator
Colours: Mauve, champagne or ice blue
Snoxells Sloane Plate Hat
Phase Eight Bow Detail Hat
Colours: Pale blue, pale green, navy or pale pink
River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Sasha Polka Dot Boater Hat
Karen Millen Asymmetric Disc Fascinator
Colours: Pink, navy, blush, cobalt, ivory, black, blue, neutral or green
Vivien Sheriff Showjumper Luxury Hat
Colours: Ivory/brights or bespoke
River Island x Edwina Ibbotson White Premium Eliza Feather Mount Fascinator
Karen Millen Feather Detail Fascinator
Colours: Pink, black, blush, cobalt, green, ivory, navy or red
Phase Eight Statement Fascinator
Colours: Navy or pale pink
Hats By Cressida Statement Hat
Colours: 25 options
Bev’s Yellow And Black Hatinator
Lipsy Polka Dot Oversized Bow Fascinator Hat
Colours: Black or cream
Coast Loop Detail Wide Brim Fascinator
Colours: Cornflower blue or blush
Accessorize Statement Bow Disc Fascinator
Vixen Crinkle Swirl Fascinator
Colours: Blue or pink
River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Yellow Premium Hailey Net Fascinator
Whiteley Melody Upturn Feather Trim Fascinator
Hats By Cressida Saucer Hat
Colours: 31 options
Phase Eight Blush Fascinator
Tushi Round Fascinator
Colours: 64 options
Phase Eight Flower Pillbox Fascinator
Karen Millen Pleated Spiral Trim Fascinator
Colours: Navy, ivory, black or blush
Hats By Cressida Large Hat
Colours: 16 options
The Head Bloomer Millinery Pink Flower
Hats By Cressida Statement Hatinator
Colours: 40 options
How to choose the best hat for Royal Ascot
For most equestrians, Royal Ascot is an opportunity to ditch the horsey attire and don a posh frock (or a top hat for the men). For the ladies, a hat can add personality to an outfit, but what are the secrets to getting it right?
The meeting famously has strict dress codes to adhere to – particularly in the Royal Enclosure where hats or headpieces should have a base of at least four inches (10cm) or more in diameter. You might think this rules out a lot of options, but there are plenty of fascinators that are designed with these dimensions in mind.
Unless you are fortunate to have access to a personal stylist, choosing an exquisite hat can be a tricky decision, so here are some tips for choosing the right hat for you…
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- If you’re petite, a delicate feather fascinator or smaller headpiece (not wider than your shoulders) tilted to one side will work well.
- Tall ladies will carry off a larger brimmed hat more easily.
- If you have a round face, opt for a headpiece that sits at a slant (such as a beret) with a design, such as long feather quills or flowers, to add height and elongate your face.
- Ladies with a heart or oval-shaped face are lucky enough to be able to wear almost any shaped hat.
- If you are choosing a hat that is made on a hairband, opt for one that can easily be disguised in your hair — this is often achieved by having silk that matches your hair colour wrapped around the band.
- If you have a side parting, wear your hat on the side that your hair parts so that you have the fullest side of your hair on show.
- If you want to be the centre of attention, bright against blocks of darker tones will definitely turn heads. No one shies away from bright at Royal Ascot, but there are plenty of softer pastel options available, too.
- Botanical leaf and floral designs are always popular and are well-suited to this outdoor occasion.
- Avoid going overboard with accessories — a statement necklace with a detailed headpiece will look fussy so opt for one or the other.
- For unlimited access to the latest product news, buying guides and reviews, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
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Dressing for Royal Ascot – avoid a fashion faux pas with H&H’s complete guide
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Off to the races at Ascot? Here’s where to stay
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