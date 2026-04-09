{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Heading to Royal Ascot and in need of a hat? Here are 26 options to complete your outfit

Every style is accounted for!
Franchesca Slack Franchesca Slack

  • Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

    • The best hats for Royal Ascot not only comply with the strict Royal Ascot dress code but make you stand out from the crowd and feel glamorous, too. Everyone loves to dress up for a day at the races, but the Royal Ascot meeting (16–20 June, 2026) is synonymous with fashion, elegance and style, which makes your outfit choice even more important. The best hat will complement your dress for Royal Ascot, too, putting the finishing touch to your outfit.

    Raceday hats can be awkward to greet friends in, there’s a high chance of ending up with a glaring, sweaty forehead, and at some point during the day your heart will skip a beat as you make a dash back to the loo where you left it. So if you’re going to put yourself through the trial of choosing and wearing a hat to go racing this summer, we say make it a goody – and read our tips on how to choose.

    Best hats for Royal Ascot 2026: all budgets and styles

    Hobbs Blue Bow Fascinator

    Hobbs Bella Fascinator

    Coast Quill Detail Fascinator

    Coast Quill Detail Fascinator

    Colours: Mauve, champagne or ice blue

    Snoxells Sloane Plate Hat

    Snoxells Sloane Plate Hat

    Phase Eight Bow Detail Hat

    Phase Eight Bow Detail Hat

    Colours: Pale blue, pale green, navy or pale pink

    RI X Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Sasha Polka Dot Boater Hat

    River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Sasha Polka Dot Boater Hat

    Karen Millen Asymmetric Disc Fascinator

    Karen Millen Asymmetric Disc Fascinator

    Colours: Pink, navy, blush, cobalt, ivory, black, blue, neutral or green

    Vivien Sheriff Showjumper

    Vivien Sheriff Showjumper Luxury Hat

    Colours: Ivory/brights or bespoke

    RI X Edwina Ibbotson White Premium Eliza Feather Mount Fascinator

    River Island x Edwina Ibbotson White Premium Eliza Feather Mount Fascinator

    Karen Millen Feather Detail Fascinator

    Karen Millen Feather Detail Fascinator

    Colours: Pink, black, blush, cobalt, green, ivory, navy or red

    Phase Eight Statement Fascinator

    Phase Eight Statement Fascinator

    Colours: Navy or pale pink

    Hats By Cressida Statement

    Hats By Cressida Statement Hat

    Colours: 25 options

    Bev’s Yellow And Black Hatinator

    Bev’s Yellow And Black Hatinator

    Lipsy Polka Dot Oversized Bow Fascinator Hat

    Lipsy Polka Dot Oversized Bow Fascinator Hat

    Colours: Black or cream

    Coast Loop Detail Wide Brim Fascinator

    Coast Loop Detail Wide Brim Fascinator

    Colours: Cornflower blue or blush

    Accessorize Statement Bow Disc Fascinator

    Accessorize Statement Bow Disc Fascinator

    Vixen Crinkle Swirl Fascinator1

    Vixen Crinkle Swirl Fascinator

    Colours: Blue or pink

    RI X Edwina Ibbotson Yellow Premium Hailey Net Fascinator

    River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Yellow Premium Hailey Net Fascinator

    Whiteley Melody Upturn Feather Trim Fascinator

    Whiteley Melody Upturn Feather Trim Fascinator

    Hats By Cressida Saucer Hat

    Hats By Cressida Saucer Hat

    Colours: 31 options

    Phase Eight Blush Fascinator

    Phase Eight Blush Fascinator

    Tushi Round Fascinator

    Tushi Round Fascinator

    Colours: 64 options

    Phase Eight Pink Flower Pillbox Fascinator

    Phase Eight Flower Pillbox Fascinator

    Karen Millen Pleated Spiral Trim Fascinator

    Karen Millen Pleated Spiral Trim Fascinator

    Colours: Navy, ivory, black or blush

    Hats By Cressida Large Hat

    Hats By Cressida Large Hat

    Colours: 16 options

    The Head Bloomer Millinery pink flower hat

    The Head Bloomer Millinery Pink Flower

    Hats By Cressida hat

    Hats By Cressida Statement Hatinator

    Colours: 40 options

    How to choose the best hat for Royal Ascot

    For most equestrians, Royal Ascot is an opportunity to ditch the horsey attire and don a posh frock (or a top hat for the men). For the ladies, a hat can add personality to an outfit, but what are the secrets to getting it right?

    The meeting famously has strict dress codes to adhere to – particularly in the Royal Enclosure where hats or headpieces should have a base of at least four inches (10cm) or more in diameter. You might think this rules out a lot of options, but there are plenty of fascinators that are designed with these dimensions in mind.

    Unless you are fortunate to have access to a personal stylist, choosing an exquisite hat can be a tricky decision, so here are some tips for choosing the right hat for you…

      1. If you’re petite, a delicate feather fascinator or smaller headpiece (not wider than your shoulders) tilted to one side will work well.
      2. Tall ladies will carry off a larger brimmed hat more easily.
      3. If you have a round face, opt for a headpiece that sits at a slant (such as a beret) with a design, such as long feather quills or flowers, to add height and elongate your face.
      4. Ladies with a heart or oval-shaped face are lucky enough to be able to wear almost any shaped hat.
      5. If you are choosing a hat that is made on a hairband, opt for one that can easily be disguised in your hair — this is often achieved by having silk that matches your hair colour wrapped around the band.
      6. If you have a side parting, wear your hat on the side that your hair parts so that you have the fullest side of your hair on show.
      7. If you want to be the centre of attention, bright against blocks of darker tones will definitely turn heads. No one shies away from bright at Royal Ascot, but there are plenty of softer pastel options available, too.
      8. Botanical leaf and floral designs are always popular and are well-suited to this outdoor occasion.
      9. Avoid going overboard with accessories — a statement necklace with a detailed headpiece will look fussy so opt for one or the other.

    You might also like:

    A beginner’s guide to betting

    If you fancy having a flutter on a horse race but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.

    Franchesca Slack
    Franchesca Slack

    H&H’s Products Editor
    Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.
    Franchesca Slack

    You may like...