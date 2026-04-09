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The best hats for Royal Ascot not only comply with the strict Royal Ascot dress code but make you stand out from the crowd and feel glamorous, too. Everyone loves to dress up for a day at the races, but the Royal Ascot meeting (16–20 June, 2026) is synonymous with fashion, elegance and style, which makes your outfit choice even more important. The best hat will complement your dress for Royal Ascot, too, putting the finishing touch to your outfit.

Raceday hats can be awkward to greet friends in, there’s a high chance of ending up with a glaring, sweaty forehead, and at some point during the day your heart will skip a beat as you make a dash back to the loo where you left it. So if you’re going to put yourself through the trial of choosing and wearing a hat to go racing this summer, we say make it a goody – and read our tips on how to choose.

Best hats for Royal Ascot 2026: all budgets and styles

Hobbs Bella Fascinator

Coast Quill Detail Fascinator

Colours: Mauve, champagne or ice blue

Snoxells Sloane Plate Hat

Phase Eight Bow Detail Hat

Colours: Pale blue, pale green, navy or pale pink

River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Beige Premium Sasha Polka Dot Boater Hat

Karen Millen Asymmetric Disc Fascinator

Colours: Pink, navy, blush, cobalt, ivory, black, blue, neutral or green

Vivien Sheriff Showjumper Luxury Hat

Colours: Ivory/brights or bespoke

River Island x Edwina Ibbotson White Premium Eliza Feather Mount Fascinator

Karen Millen Feather Detail Fascinator

Colours: Pink, black, blush, cobalt, green, ivory, navy or red

Phase Eight Statement Fascinator

Colours: Navy or pale pink

Hats By Cressida Statement Hat

Colours: 25 options

Bev’s Yellow And Black Hatinator

Lipsy Polka Dot Oversized Bow Fascinator Hat

Colours: Black or cream

Coast Loop Detail Wide Brim Fascinator

Colours: Cornflower blue or blush

Accessorize Statement Bow Disc Fascinator

Vixen Crinkle Swirl Fascinator

Colours: Blue or pink

River Island x Edwina Ibbotson Yellow Premium Hailey Net Fascinator

Whiteley Melody Upturn Feather Trim Fascinator

Hats By Cressida Saucer Hat

Colours: 31 options

Phase Eight Blush Fascinator

Tushi Round Fascinator

Colours: 64 options

Phase Eight Flower Pillbox Fascinator

Karen Millen Pleated Spiral Trim Fascinator

Colours: Navy, ivory, black or blush

Hats By Cressida Large Hat

Colours: 16 options

The Head Bloomer Millinery Pink Flower

Hats By Cressida Statement Hatinator

Colours: 40 options

How to choose the best hat for Royal Ascot

For most equestrians, Royal Ascot is an opportunity to ditch the horsey attire and don a posh frock (or a top hat for the men). For the ladies, a hat can add personality to an outfit, but what are the secrets to getting it right?

The meeting famously has strict dress codes to adhere to – particularly in the Royal Enclosure where hats or headpieces should have a base of at least four inches (10cm) or more in diameter. You might think this rules out a lot of options, but there are plenty of fascinators that are designed with these dimensions in mind.

Unless you are fortunate to have access to a personal stylist, choosing an exquisite hat can be a tricky decision, so here are some tips for choosing the right hat for you…

If you’re petite, a delicate feather fascinator or smaller headpiece (not wider than your shoulders) tilted to one side will work well. Tall ladies will carry off a larger brimmed hat more easily. If you have a round face, opt for a headpiece that sits at a slant (such as a beret) with a design, such as long feather quills or flowers, to add height and elongate your face. Ladies with a heart or oval-shaped face are lucky enough to be able to wear almost any shaped hat. If you are choosing a hat that is made on a hairband, opt for one that can easily be disguised in your hair — this is often achieved by having silk that matches your hair colour wrapped around the band. If you have a side parting, wear your hat on the side that your hair parts so that you have the fullest side of your hair on show. If you want to be the centre of attention, bright against blocks of darker tones will definitely turn heads. No one shies away from bright at Royal Ascot, but there are plenty of softer pastel options available, too. Botanical leaf and floral designs are always popular and are well-suited to this outdoor occasion. Avoid going overboard with accessories — a statement necklace with a detailed headpiece will look fussy so opt for one or the other.

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