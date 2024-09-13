



Many canine health problems are attributed to obesity, but it can be just as much of a concern having a dog that is underweight and struggles to put on the pounds. First up, it’s essential that you visit a vet to rule out – and treat – any underlying issues. There are many reasons a dog may be too thin, from illness and old age to under-feeding, neglect and trauma (for instance if you have a rescue dog), fussiness – or just simply a sky-high metabolism. One of the first things to address would be the dog’s diet. There are various dog foods formulated for weight gain, and you may want to boost this with one of the best dog supplements for weight gain.

Weight gain supplements work by providing dogs with additional calories and nutrients that should help them reach an appropriate weight. Often, these supplements will double up in assisting recovery from illness. They are typically tasty and palatable, easy to add to food or feed on their own, to encourage fussy eaters or those with no appetite. You may also consider giving treats designed to help dogs put on weight.

6 of the best dog supplements for weight gain

Buddy & Lola Dog Weight Gainer

Format: Powder

A plant-based, chicken-flavoured weight gainer containing energy-rich fats and proteins, designed to be added on top of the regular meal. It is recommended for picky eaters, underweight dogs, rescue dogs and bully breeds, as well as nursing mothers and puppies to promote growth and development of body tissue.

It claims to build muscle mass, boost immunity, improve skin and coat condition, as well as overall health and energy. The “science-backed” ingredients include pumpkin and soy protein, flaxseed, coconut milk and vegetable powder.

ProDog Muscle+ Weight Gainer

Format: Powder

ProDog’s bestselling, high-spec supplement boasts 76% quality protein in every scoop, which you simply mix into your dog’s regular food. It is designed to maintain muscle mass, improve digestion and assist health weight gain, being formulated by experts and approved by vets. Prodog is so sure your pooch will approve that they offer a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Natural ingredients include hemp, kelp and colostrum protein, antioxidant pumpkin seed powder, rolled oat flour, fish collagen and oil, plus L-taurine, L-glutamin and glucosamine sulphate.

Recommended for dogs that need to build muscle and put on weight, inappetent, anxious or older dogs and those recovering from surgery, illness or neglect.

PetAg Dyne High Calorie

Format: Liquid

A powerful nutritional supplement, packed with vitamins and rich in omega fatty acids, that really does the job when when it comes to putting weight on to skinny, pregnant, lactating, underweight and senior dogs. Thanks to the low-volume formula, it doesn’t fill dogs up, so they can boost their nutrients and calories on top of their normal diet.

Smells of vanilla cookies, and most dogs love it. Can be fed either directly or poured on top of the food. Especially handy for those dogs that struggle to chew.

VetIQ Nutri-Vit Plus

Format: Paste

A high-calorie, palatable nutritional supplement which provides essentials and vitamins and minerals to give your dog extra energy and support overall health. While it can be a daily staple, it is designed particularly for dogs recovering from illness or surgery as it stimulates the appetite, thereby encouraging weight gain and wellbeing. Dogs tend to love the taste, so it’s ideal for fussy eaters, too.

You can feed this either neat straight from the tube, or mix in your dog’s regular food.

4PawsRaw Liquid Sheep Fat

Format: Liquid

A 100% natural food supplement, which is great for your dog’s skin, joints and coat, but also for providing fat and energy for working and active dogs. The taste encourages fussy eaters, while it has the added bonus of protecting the gut lining and supporting digestion as a probiotic.

You can feed it either for maintenance, or double the dose for dogs who need building up.

Animal Health Company Sorb-Vit B

Format: Liquid

A liquid tonic which can be used to “revitalise” many animal species, developed especially newborn puppies and kittens. However, it is also fantastic for geriatric, underweight or fussy dogs, and those struggling to gain weight.

It contains iron, vitamin b6, folic acid, vitamin B12 and works rapidly.

