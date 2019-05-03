Trending:

Simon Grieve’s eventing (and Badminton) blog: an absolute dream come true

Simon Grieve

The Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials has come around again really quickly. I’m so excited to be here and having the opportunity to tackle that famous course — it’s an absolute dream come true.

Yesterday was dressage day for us and this morning I gave Splash (Drumbilla Metro) some work down near the main arena. I have tried to change my mind set in to not being intimidated by all the amazing horses and riders that are here, but instead be inspired by them, and I can assure you there was a plethora of inspiration down there yesterday morning. Happy with how he worked, Kevin and Maggie, who are helping me this week, got him ready while I panicked about polishing my boots and not knowing the test.

At 11.42am we cantered down the most famous of eventing centre lines and I can safely say that our boy did us proud. He tried his absolute best, and I can’t ask for any more than that. Although he finds dressage difficult, as do I, he has come such a long way and I must thank his owner, Merna Merrett and our dressage trainer, Richard Davison for that.

With an easier day today, Splash will have a little ride and I have an official course walk for my sponsors Equisafety, which should be really good fun.

The course is absolutely enormous, and technical and difficult, but in a way I’m pleased, otherwise it wouldn’t be Badminton, and we come here for the challenge. I am really looking forward to letting you know how we get on!

Simon

