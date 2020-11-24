Coral Keen’s eventing blog: looking forward to 2021

As many of you know, 2020 has brought about huge change for me. So with the eventing season over and the year drawing to a close, I wanted to take the time to reflect and bring you the highlights, looking towards what will certainly be a fantastic 2021.

Despite the impact Covid-19 and the resulting lockdown had, we were able to push ahead with purchase of our property. It has acres of green space and two wonderful barns, which we are converting and we also have plans to build a yard there as well — a true dream house. Of course, we completed the most important part first, the fields, and they are now fully fenced, watered and secure for their residents! We are offering grass livery for young horses and retirees, or even those recovering from injury. It’s a wonderful, peaceful environment for them and lovely for us to have them all in our back yard.

I was also able to take on the lease of a yard with fantastic facilities, just nearby. This has been an absolute dream because I have also secured several new and exciting competition rides this year. All five-year-olds, they are; Kyrion Weering (William) owned by Katherine Coleman, ESI Easy Breeze (Walter) owned by Katherine Coleman, Kennedy HX (Kennedy) owned by Katherine Coleman and Global KEC Duchess (Dolly, pictured top) owned by Tiffany Morgan Evans.

Excitingly, this meant I was able to get back to the sport I love this autumn. We kicked it off by taking this quartet of five-year-olds to Aston-Le-Walls, and while I did quietly think I might be mad to be taking four babies out for their first event as my first event back, I shouldn’t have given it a second thought — they were brilliant.

The beautiful Dolly won her class and the three boys were exceptional, with Walter finishing on his dressage score of 30.3 for third place, and Kennedy putting in a great performance for seventh. William performed a stunning test for a score of 22.8, but a spook out on the cross-country course resulted in 20 penalties. It was a totally green baby mistake and he was impeccable other than that, but this unfortunately took him out of being in the top 10.

To capitalise on this success, we quickly planned an outing to Munstead Horse Trials. Once again, all the horses put in brilliant performances for 4/4 double clears and three top 10 places in the BE90open. What a result!

William performed a 30 dressage and double clear with a handful of time-faults for fourth place, which was a great run for him after his one green moment across country at Aston-le-Walls. Dolly put in another great performance to finish on her dressage of 32.8 for fifth, and Walter also followed suit from his great Aston run to pick up 10th.

And last but by no means least, super-scopey Kennedy jumped a great double clear with only some time-faults, dropping him just outside the top 10.

Moreton Morrell also provided some great results for us with Dolly taking on the BE100 and coming third.

As ever, I am so grateful to the team I have around me and to the wonderful owners who trust me with their precious horses. The support is something I could not do without and I am truly grateful for it.

After her fantastic 2020, Dolly is now available for sale and Kennedy will now return to Katherine Coleman for the 2021 season.

I have welcomed two new, young horses belonging to Ginnie Wellings and we will also be working through the rehabilitation of a racehorse who has come to us, so I am very much looking forward to working with them and continuing their education over the winter months. I will also continue to host clinics over this period, they seem to be gaining popularity and I find watching riders learn and develop along with their horses truly rewarding.

As always, I am continuously looking for new rides and can’t wait to see what next year brings. A huge thank you, once again to all of my sponsors and supporters and congratulations to you all for continuing to support the sport of eventing throughout what has been a challenging year. Bring on 2021!

Coral

