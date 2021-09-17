Charlotte Dujardin’s hat-trick, a British-bred hot prospect and a horse who beat the odds: all you need to know from day two at the National Dressage Championships





The Lemieux National Dressage Championships have reached the half-way point, and day two has been just as exciting as day one, with lots of new national champions crowned. We round up the most important things you need to know from day two…

Charlotte Dujardin added the Saracen Horse Feeds inter I championship to her prix st georges (PSG) title from the day before, riding Imhotep.

No sooner had Charlotte added a second title to her tally, she and Imhotep were back in the ring, this time claiming the Fairfax Saddles PSG gold freestyle.

Jo Barry was crowned champion in the Fairfax Saddles PSG silver, riding a horse who has beaten the odds to even be here and certainly lives up to his name.

The British-bred winner of the hotly-contested BETTALIFE novice gold emerged as a horse who looks set to have a big future.

A young rider at her first National Dressage Championships scooped an impressive one-two in the Equitop elementary silver.

