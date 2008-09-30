Meet the SEIB Search for a Star riding horse/hack finalists

|Melanie Palmer’s Sahereca Gracious Gift (pictured) collected her HOYS ticket at Wellington, ridden by Melanie’s daughter, Cathy.
This home bred, home-produced, 8-year- is by Ottergayle and is Langarth Finale’s 7th foal.
“We nearly lost him as his dam suffered from colic when she was 7 months pregnant”, says Cathy.
“Qualifying for HOYS is absolutely incredible. We have been trying for years. After watching Search For A Star last year, we decided that it was something we needed to do and are thrilled,” said Melanie.
The other HOYS ticket went to Dellamae Theobold’s Highlander.
Photo by smrphotos.co.uk