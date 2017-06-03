Wonder Woman shares her superhero tips with Wocket Woy

Internet funnymen Wocket Woy & The Pwoducer were given tips on being a superhero by none other than Wonder Woman.
Nine-year-old showjumper Lilly Aspell plays the young Diana Prince — Wonder Woman — in the Hollywood blockbuster, which was released in the UK on Thursday (1 June).
Lilly, who can be seen riding in the film, decided to give Wocket Woy & The Pwoducer, aka jump jockeys Mattie Batchelor and Marc Goldstein, a practice film audition.
Mattie took on the role of Lilly’s assistant as she climbed aboard her pony Turbo, and gave Marc a stunt-riding lesson at the Devils Horsemen’s stables in Buckinghamshire.
Marc’s ride Sultan is no stranger to the world of film — the lovely bay played Joey in the big-screen adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse.
Kilmarnock-born Lilly comes from a family steeped in equestrian sport — her parents are jockeys Paddy and Donna Aspell and she is niece to two-time Grand National winner Leighton Aspell.
The young rider was spotted by an agent while shopping in London and spent four months filming in Italy and two months at Warner Brothers’ Hertfordshire studios.
“I was so lucky,” she said.
“It was really fun and little girls like me across the world will see that any of them could get an opportunity like this.”
Lilly added she has been watching all the Wocket Woy & The Pwoducer videos.
“It was my dream to be in a Wocket Woy movie,” she said.
The video will be shared today (3 June) on the comedy duo’s Facebook page.
“It was wonderful to meet Wonder Woman – but a bruising experience,” said “The Pwoducer” Marc.
“Lilly took me through my paces and I soon found that the skills needed to land a superhero role were exceptionally challenging. Amazingly, I took only one fall.”
