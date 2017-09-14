Showjumper to take on Everest challenge

A show jumper is swapping riding boots for trainers as she prepares to take on one of the world’s toughest marathons in aid of an equine military support charity.

Shauney Watson, who has competed up to 1.30m and also works as a riding instructor, is running the Everest marathon on 27 November, hoping to raise £2,000 for Horseback UK.

The 21-year-old ran her first marathon at Loch Ness in September 2015 in aid of Combat Stress.

She has since completed a number of ultra-marathons and off-road races over mountainous terrain to qualify for the Everest run, the world’s highest marathon.

Shauney has no military connections, but studying hypnotherapy and learning about post traumatic stress disorder and the work that Combat Stress and Horseback UK do to help ex-servicemen and women has inspired her.

“I thought it was such a worthwhile cause,” she told H&H.

“After I ran the Loch Ness Marathon I thought ‘I need another challenge’.”

She added that she did not expect to be accepted for this year’s Everest marathon as by the entry cut-off date at the start of the year she still had some qualifying runs to complete.

But her fitness levels were good enough for her to be accepted and she has been training hard in preparation.

