Naked riders, barmy livery yard rules — and other stories that made you laugh in 2016

From horsey stereotypes to the day-to-day struggles we are all too familiar with, check out the humorous articles that have proven to be most popular with Horse & Hound readers during the past 12 months
1. It’s that time of year again… (when riders get naked for charity)
Read 77,000 times
Everyone knows that riders are a gutsy crowd — you need a fair amount of courage to throw yourself over a sizeable hedge or a gaping ditch. But it turns out we’re fairly fearless when it comes to stripping off too. And our pick of charity naked calendars for 2017 proved a hit…
2. 16 barmy livery yard rules you’ll struggle to believe are true
Read +67,900 times
3. 7 things people say when you have a horse-related injury
Read +56,900 times
When your horse suffers an injury everyone is queuing up with kind, listening ears and sympathy. But when you suffer a horse-related injury you may find it to be a slightly different story. The following may sound familiar…
4. 6 dramas that happen at every livery yard
Read +52,700 times
If you’ve ever spent time on a livery yard, chances are you’ll have experienced one or more of the following…
5. Showjumping yard shocked by birth of ‘white’ mule
Read +45,100 times
6. 9 things we unquestioningly do, even though, thinking about it, it’s a bit weird
Read +44,348 times
7. Are you an equestrian terminology expert? Take our quiz to find out
Read +35,300 times
Call us geeky, but from time to time we like to prove to ourselves that we have our equestrian grammar and terminology under control…
8. Rate or slate? Vote for your pick from weird and wonderful Rio Olympics trot-up outfits
Read +34,600 times
9. 11 of the most annoying horse things ever
Read +32,600 times
We all know how rewarding horses are. Don’t we? But let’s address those tiny irritations that these beasties can also bring and ask ourselves why they always have to perversely do the very thing you’re hoping they won’t at the very moment they shouldn’t do it? And how can it be that when you’re in a hurry they — and the kit you’re dealing with — just won’t cooperate? These are a handful of the most niggly everyday irritations that seem to crop up all too often.
10. 26 of the best (OK, weirdest) horse names we have ever heard
Read +31,100 times
From Broomstick the skinny thoroughbred who liked to take off, to the German-bred Kraut, some horse names are so bad, they’re unforgettably good.