Naked riders, barmy livery yard rules — and other stories that made you laugh in 2016

From horsey stereotypes to the day-to-day struggles we are all too familiar with, check out the humorous articles that have proven to be most popular with Horse & Hound readers during the past 12 months

1. It’s that time of year again… (when riders get naked for charity)

Read  77,000 times

wheeler

Everyone knows that riders are a gutsy crowd — you need a fair amount of courage to throw yourself over a sizeable hedge or a gaping ditch. But it turns out we’re fairly fearless when it comes to stripping off too. And our pick of charity naked calendars for 2017 proved a hit…

2. 16 barmy livery yard rules you’ll struggle to believe are true

Read +67,900 times

stable stereotypes

If you keep your horse at a livery yard, you’ll know that the Yard Owner makes the rules, and everyone has to stick to them. Fair enough — unless your YO is completely bonkers. Here are some of the more unusual rules unlucky liveries have had to put up with…

3. 7 things people say when you have a horse-related injury

Read +56,900 times

Charlotte Holden fall falling thrills and spills

When your horse suffers an injury everyone is queuing up with kind, listening ears and sympathy. But when you suffer a horse-related injury you may find it to be a slightly different story. The following may sound familiar…

4. 6 dramas that happen at every livery yard

Read +52,700 times

Over Achiever - stable stereotype

If you’ve ever spent time on a livery yard, chances are you’ll have experienced one or more of the following…

5. Showjumping yard shocked by birth of ‘white’ mule

Read +45,100 times

daisy-pennie-cornishs-mule-foal

A rare white-coloured mule foal was born at the Hertfordshire-based Greenacres Equestrian much to the surprise of the yard’s owners Di and Pennie Cornish.

6. 9 things we unquestioningly do, even though, thinking about it, it’s a bit weird

Read +44,348 times

dressage-plaits-628x400

Us Brits are sticklers for tradition, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the noble sport of equestrianism. Many of our traditions originated in the British army and on the hunting field, where it was (and is) considered a matter of respect to local landowners for the whole field to be immaculately turned out. But times have changed – should we be moving with them….?

7. Are you an equestrian terminology expert? Take our quiz to find out

Read +35,300 times

stable stereotypes groom

Call us geeky, but from time to time we like to prove to ourselves that we have our equestrian grammar and terminology under control…

8. Rate or slate? Vote for your pick from weird and wonderful Rio Olympics trot-up outfits

Read +34,600 times

628a0563-bee5-4f01-a5c1-bdc0b1f4b303

The national uniforms riders have to wear at Olympic trot-ups range from smart to casual, from brilliant to frankly bizarre. You voted for your favourite from this year’s Games

9. 11 of the most annoying horse things ever

Read +32,600 times

stable stereotypes groom

We all know how rewarding horses are. Don’t we? But let’s address those tiny irritations that these beasties can also bring and ask ourselves why they always have to perversely do the very thing you’re hoping they won’t at the very moment they shouldn’t do it? And how can it be that when you’re in a hurry they — and the kit you’re dealing with — just won’t cooperate? These are a handful of the most niggly everyday irritations that seem to crop up all too often.

10. 26 of the best (OK, weirdest) horse names we have ever heard

Read +31,100 times

Pain In The Derriere - stable stereotype

From Broomstick the skinny thoroughbred who liked to take off, to the German-bred Kraut, some horse names are so bad, they’re unforgettably good.