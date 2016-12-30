Naked riders, barmy livery yard rules — and other stories that made you laugh in 2016

From horsey stereotypes to the day-to-day struggles we are all too familiar with, check out the humorous articles that have proven to be most popular with Horse & Hound readers during the past 12 months

Everyone knows that riders are a gutsy crowd — you need a fair amount of courage to throw yourself over a sizeable hedge or a gaping ditch. But it turns out we’re fairly fearless when it comes to stripping off too. And our pick of charity naked calendars for 2017 proved a hit…

If you keep your horse at a livery yard, you’ll know that the Yard Owner makes the rules, and everyone has to stick to them. Fair enough — unless your YO is completely bonkers. Here are some of the more unusual rules unlucky liveries have had to put up with…

When your horse suffers an injury everyone is queuing up with kind, listening ears and sympathy. But when you suffer a horse-related injury you may find it to be a slightly different story. The following may sound familiar…

If you’ve ever spent time on a livery yard, chances are you’ll have experienced one or more of the following…

A rare white-coloured mule foal was born at the Hertfordshire-based Greenacres Equestrian much to the surprise of the yard’s owners Di and Pennie Cornish.

Us Brits are sticklers for tradition, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the noble sport of equestrianism. Many of our traditions originated in the British army and on the hunting field, where it was (and is) considered a matter of respect to local landowners for the whole field to be immaculately turned out. But times have changed – should we be moving with them….?

Call us geeky, but from time to time we like to prove to ourselves that we have our equestrian grammar and terminology under control…

The national uniforms riders have to wear at Olympic trot-ups range from smart to casual, from brilliant to frankly bizarre. You voted for your favourite from this year’s Games

We all know how rewarding horses are. Don’t we? But let’s address those tiny irritations that these beasties can also bring and ask ourselves why they always have to perversely do the very thing you’re hoping they won’t at the very moment they shouldn’t do it? And how can it be that when you’re in a hurry they — and the kit you’re dealing with — just won’t cooperate? These are a handful of the most niggly everyday irritations that seem to crop up all too often.

