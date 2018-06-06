6 ways to get the most out of your trainer (forget trying to find a quick fix)

Whether you have been loyal to the same trainer for as long as you can remember, or are just embarking on a journey with a new instructor, it can be easy to get complacent in our role as a pupil. Here, BD UKCC level three coach Alison Short gives some pointers on how to get the most out of your trainer in your quest to get the best results this season.

6 ways to get the most out of your trainer

1. Agree goals

Set realistic targets and work towards them. A good trainer will give you homework and will want to see your commitment to improvement between sessions.

2. Be prepared

Schedule some preparation time so that you’re in the right frame of mind to absorb information when your instructor arrives, and aren’t left rushing around tacking up while they wait for you.

3. Communicate

Listen — and never be afraid to ask your trainer questions. Keep any conversation concise and to the point, however, or you’ll find you spend more of the lesson talking than riding.

4. Have faith

Try to be trainable and open to new ideas. Tell your instructor if you feel uncomfortable about something, but always be prepared to have a go.

5. Be patient

Training is progressive, so don’t expect to find a quick fix — there’s no such thing. Turning up a few weeks before the eventing season for a crash course in dressage is unlikely to work.

6. Take responsibility

Find your own feet, so that you can train and compete without constant input. The right trainer is not afraid to make their pupil a success.

