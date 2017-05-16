Do you have a homemade fly spray recipe that you swear by?

Sometimes it's our own secret recipes that work the best as we try to battle the summer flies — take a look at the suggestions below for inspiration
NOTE: Horse & Hound has not tested any of the following fly spray recipes and strongly recommends that you do a small patch test on your horse with any homemade fly spray. Readers use these recipes at their own risk. Horse & Hound cannot be held responsible for any allergic or other reactions that result from using these recipes.
Alison Elverson from Nottingham suggests:
- 300ml citronella (available from most pharmacies)
- 25ml lavender oil (also available from most pharmacies)
- 4tbsp vinegar
- 6tbsp Dettol
- 2 cups of cold strong tea
- Pour into a 2 litre plastic pop bottle and top up with water, then decant what you need into a spray bottle when needed
Adrienne Stewart from East Sussex suggests:
- 15ml citronella
- 2tbsp methylated spirit
- 1tbsp washing up liquid
- 4tbsp vinegar
- 1/2 pint strong tea
- Mix together and make up to 2 litres with tap water
Beth Barnett from Hereford suggests:
- 3tbsp citronella
- 4tbsp methylated spirit
- 2tbsp washing up liquid
- 8tbsp malt vinegar
- 2 mugs of strong tea
- 2 litres of water (approx)
Theresa Fryer, by email, suggests:
- 250 ml of Avon Skin So Soft and Fresh bath oil (can be halved if midges are not bad, or your horse does not react to midges)
- 5 caps of dettol
- 1 teaspoon each of lavender, tea tree, citronella, cedar wood and eucalyptus
- Top up to one litre with either water or cold tea
- Spray twice a day and keep shaking regularly to keep the oils mixed
Becky Harris from Cornwall suggests:
- 15ml citronella
- 1tsp washing up liquid
- 4tbsp vinegar
- 2 tbsp methylated spirits
- 1 mug of strong tea
- Top up to 2 litres with cold water
Ciara from Co Galway suggests:
- 2 pints of stale beer
- 500ml cheap mouthwash
- 5 table spoons of Epsom Salt
- Mix until the salt has dissolved
- Pour into a spray bottle and ‘Bob’s your uncle’!