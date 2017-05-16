Do you have a homemade fly spray recipe that you swear by?

Sometimes it's our own secret recipes that work the best as we try to battle the summer flies — take a look at the suggestions below for inspiration

NOTE: Horse & Hound has not tested any of the following fly spray recipes and strongly recommends that you do a small patch test on your horse with any homemade fly spray. Readers use these recipes at their own risk. Horse & Hound cannot be held responsible for any allergic or other reactions that result from using these recipes. Alison Elverson from Nottingham suggests: 300ml citronella (available from most pharmacies)

25ml lavender oil (also available from most pharmacies)

4tbsp vinegar

6tbsp Dettol

2 cups of cold strong tea

Pour into a 2 litre plastic pop bottle and top up with water, then decant what you need into a spray bottle when needed Adrienne Stewart from East Sussex suggests: 15ml citronella

2tbsp methylated spirit

1tbsp washing up liquid

4tbsp vinegar

1/2 pint strong tea

Mix together and make up to 2 litres with tap water Beth Barnett from Hereford suggests: Article continues below... 3tbsp citronella

4tbsp methylated spirit

2tbsp washing up liquid

8tbsp malt vinegar

2 mugs of strong tea

2 litres of water (approx) Theresa Fryer, by email, suggests: 250 ml of Avon Skin So Soft and Fresh bath oil (can be halved if midges are not bad, or your horse does not react to midges)

5 caps of dettol

1 teaspoon each of lavender, tea tree, citronella, cedar wood and eucalyptus

Top up to one litre with either water or cold tea

Spray twice a day and keep shaking regularly to keep the oils mixed Becky Harris from Cornwall suggests: 15ml citronella

1tsp washing up liquid

4tbsp vinegar

2 tbsp methylated spirits

1 mug of strong tea

Top up to 2 litres with cold water

Ciara from Co Galway suggests: Article continues below... 2 pints of stale beer

500ml cheap mouthwash

5 table spoons of Epsom Salt

Mix until the salt has dissolved

Pour into a spray bottle and ‘Bob’s your uncle’!