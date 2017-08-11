10 pieces of affordable equestrian jewellery to lust over

With price tags ranging from £20 to £450, this selection of equestrian inspired jewellery will wow you

Horses bring real joy to our everyday lives and therefore it is no wonder that equestrianism is a source of inspiration to many jewellers. A lot the following pieces are made using sterling silver, an alloy of silver and another metal (usually copper) and is a cheaper alternative to pure silver. Another material used in these pieces is gold of varying carats. A carat is a measure of the purity of gold, pure gold being 24 carats so the higher the carat the higher the gold percentage and the higher the value. If you are looking for jewellery to wear every day we suggest you look for pieces with a strong clasp and don’t forget the safety aspect when dealing with horses and wearing jewellery.

Sylvia Kerr Jewellery Blenheim Tassel neck chain



This is a new piece of jewellery from Sylvia Kerr and is part of their new collection which incorporates snaffle bits into necklaces, earrings and a broach. This necklace contains a detachable tassel which can be worn with other items such as a handbag. The 36 inch long chain can be worn at it’s full length or doubled up as shown.

RRP: £446

Visit: www.sylviakerrjewellery.com

Sterling Silver Two Stirrup charm necklace



This pendant necklace features two stirrup charms hanging centrally on a fine trace chain. Owing to the ingenious silver bobble device the chain can be easily adjusted to any length you choose. We feel that it quality of this necklace is great for it’s value and will look great with an evening outfit.

RRP: £24

Visit: www.gallopguru.co.uk

HiHo Silver Rose Gold Cherry Roller snaffle necklace



This exclusive cherry roller design combines two silver rollers with three solid rose gold ones on a well made and designed silver snaffle. It has a double chain running through each bit ring, finished with a lobster claw clasp and made with sterling silver and solid nine carat rose gold.

RRP: £220

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk

Country Equestrian Jewellers Double horse head bangle



The double horse head bangle has a shank made from solid wire with the option of adding a gemstone in to the eyes (choice of diamond, sapphire or ruby). It can be bought in either sterling silver or nine carat gold and the jewellers warn that the diamond eyes don’t stand out against the silver material.

RRP: from £90

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk

Gemosi Harmony horse hair bracelet



Expertly hand woven from your own horse’s tail hair, the Gemosi Harmony bracelet features a sterling silver heart that gives this pieces a stylish and very wearable look.

RRP: £115

Visit: www.gemosi.com

Prancing Pony stud earrings



These cute nine carat yellow gold prancing pony stud earrings are made in England and measure 8x5mm. These studs are a great gift for a horsey child and come in a presentation gift box.

RRP: £35.99

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

Gemma J Rose Gold Snaffle Wrap bracelet

This wrap around bracelet is made with copper coloured plaited leather and a 14ct rose gold vermeil snaffle bit. The bracelet comes in two wrap-around lengths, the small is suitable for a small or medium sized wrist and the large for a larger wrist.

RRP: £64

Visit: www.gemmaj.co.uk

Buy now at amazon.co.uk

HiHo Silver Snaffle Spinner ring



Made to a design exclusive to HiHo, the sterling silver spinner ring has an oxidised base to set off the tiny silver snaffles that shine and spin around the ring. We think this ring would be great for a man or women and could be worn everyday.

RRP: £45

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk

Silver Snaffle Horse friendship bracelet



A simple sterling silver snaffle attached to a hand woven bracelet that will fit any wrist from a child to an adult. We think this is a great gift for a special friend or just as a treat to yourself. The plaited, woven cord attaches to your wrist will an adjustable silver toggle clasp.

RRP: £20

Visit: pegasusjewellery.net

County Equestrian Jewellers Horse leg and hoof ring



Another piece of jewellery from Country Equestrian Jewellers that would be a lovely treat for any horse enthusiast. It features a small horse leg and hoof which is well detailed and realistic. This ring is available in either sterling silver or nine carat gold.

RRP: from £25

Visit: www.equestrianjewellers.co.uk