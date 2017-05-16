Our pick of the best mobile and secure tack lockers

We bring you our pick of tack lockers that are secure, practical and suitable for competing away, at home or in transit



Tack lockers are a great way to store your tack securely when you are away from home. Quite often your lorry might be far away from your show stable and by using one of these tack lockers you can keep all your equipment securely by your horse’s stable. The other times these lockers prove to be very useful include while at Pony Club camp, in the front part of your trailer or to keep your kit separate when on a shared yard. Things to look out for when choosing the right tack locker are a good set of wheels, that it is made of a light, hard-wearing material with strong fittings, vents and a secure locking system

Showmaster tack cabinet

A practical tack cabinet made of galvanised sheet steel which is easy to assemble yourself. This tack locker is sturdy and lockable with two saddle racks, two bridle racks and a hook for other items, as well as a storage compartment and slits for ventilation.

RRP: £159

Visit: www.kramer.co.uk

Equibox Premier double door tack locker

Designed by professionals allowing for storage of all the necessary equipment in a convenient and practical way. Features include four draws with one being a large rug draw, capacity for three to six saddles and 10 bridles, a good set of wheels and sturdy work top space.

RRP: £1,550

Visit: tacklockers.net

Flexi Equine Deluxe show tack locker

This show tack locker is designed to accommodate everything you need when competing away. These lockers can be built to your specification while the standard features include two pull-out saddle pegs, a large pull-out bridle section, interior lighting, a phone charging unit, a safe and fold down laptop table.

RRP: £3,200

Visit: www.equinery.co.uk

Total Impact tack locker

This locker can pack all the kit required when staying away in an organised fashion. Alternatively, you can also store your expensive tack at home or yard knowing that it safe and secure. This high quality locker is constructed using 9mm marine ply with aluminium edging and stainless steel fittings which is easy to move around. It can take five large saddles and six bridles with two jacket hooks and a whip holder. There is room to store bottles and bandages in each door with a large drawer in the base for rugs and numnahs.

RRP: £1,295

Visit: www.totalimpactequestrian.co.uk

Premium Double tack locker

Designed for stable yard storage or to transport all your tack to events with a double door and cases that are built to order. This locker is manufactured from 9.5mm laminate and finished with a rigid PVC outer. The edging and fittings are 1.5mm thick aluminium with zinc-coated fittings either finish in silver or with bronze powder. It can store up to three saddles, six bridle with numerous compartments and draws all with heavy duty catch closures, a three digit combination code and vents for air flow. It is also easy to manoeuvre with a suspension system, strong wheels, winch point and brakes.

RRP: £1,695

Visit: tacklockersdirect.co.uk

Upright Mobile tack locker

This locker is really compact and yet has good capacity for all the equipment you need. It has two saddle-holders, three bridle hooks, many storage units and rails at the side for hanging. The lid and door are waterproof and can be locked easily using a padlock, plus the pivoting front wheels make this locker easy to move around.

RRP: £521.63

Visit: tacklockersdirect.co.uk

Tack Pack

This generous sized Tack Pack can accommodate a good amount of equipment while still being light weight and easy to move around. It can hold up to two large saddles and bridles with a large door that can be padlocked. Due to it’s compact size, this locker would work particularly well inside a trailer to transport your tack securely to events.

RRP: £275

Visit: www.jswhorseboxes.co.uk

