Fleece, faux fur, sheepskin or wool-lined boots are good for horses with sensitive legs as they help prevent dirt, mud and sand moving up inside the boot and causing irritation. Synthetic fleece and faux fur are easier to wash, may last longer and are cheaper than real sheepskin and pure wool, but may not be quite as breathable. It is important to remember the boots still must provide protection against knocks, not overheat the legs and fit securely. Strike pads, a breathable inner layer, mesh outer layer, air vents and strong, elastic fastenings will help achieve all the aforementioned requirements.

Weatherbeeta pure wool-lined exercise boots



These boots work well as everyday exercise boots, particularly on sensitive legs. They have a soft yet durable mesh outer, adjustable touch tape closures and a tough strike pad offering good protection from knocks.

RRP: £54.99

Veredus STS Carbon Gel Vento boots



These boots are lined with a special man-made material, offering an alternative to traditional sheepskin, which is easy to wash, dries quickly and offers increased durability. These boots are anatomically-shaped, offer good protection and comfort, plus they are double ventilated to help keep your horse’s tendons cool.

RRP: from £167

LeMieux fleece-lined brushing boots



These well fitting brushing boot have an ultra soft fleece lining and grained faux leather outer for a good quality finish. They help support the lower limbs and protect them against knocks. These boots can be used for schooling, turnout and competition.

RRP: £36.95

BR Horse Pro Mesh dressage boots



The outer shell of this boot is made of breathable material and is lined with synthetic wool. The boot has a strong strike pad for extra protection and work really well for dressage schooling or warming up at a competition.

RRP: £54.95

Shires Westropp fleece-lined brushing boots



These boots from Shires feature touch close fastening straps and a padded strike pad on the inside of leg for extra protection. The fleece lining helps prevent irritation caused by dirt, mud and sand. A great option on a budget.

RRP: £18.00

Eskadron Platinum faux fur boots



These boots are stylish and smart while offering protection, a good fit and are ideal for sensitive legs. They are sold in pairs and are made of neoprene with a faux fur lining.

RRP: £39.95

PS of Sweden dressage boots



Another pair of stylish brushing boots, but this time from PS of Sweden and made using Croco-printed lacquered leather-like material. These boots have a soft inner, strong Velcro fastening and come in pairs.

RRP: £40

HKM fleece-lined brushing boots



Similar to the other boots in this list, these boots from HKM have a fleece lining preventing dirt getting inside the boot and causing abrasions. They are also made using a shock absorbing faux leather material and fasten with Velcro straps. We think these boots offer good value for money.

RRP: from £19.30

Arma fur-lined brushing boots



Ergonomically formed, these flexible brushing boots are good for everyday use to protect the fetlock joints from knocks and rubs sustained through brushing. There is an abrasion resistant strike pads and a breathable cooling system to prevent the legs becoming too hot. The fur lining prevents dirt and grit from entering the inside of the boots and the elastic straps allow for a bespoke fit.

RRP: £34.19

Back on Track 3D mesh brushing boots



The new Back on Track 3D mesh brushing boots are manufactured using ceramic-infused fabric to provide a combination of protection and health benefits to your horse’s legs. There is a soft neoprene inner and mesh outer layer that help these boots to be breathable.

RRP: £48

