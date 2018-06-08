Welcome to our new group test of brushing boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

Eskadron’s official description

Eskadron brushing boots with faux fur are all-round boots in touch ripstop material with reinforcement on the inside and three robust Velcro straps.

Sam’s first impressions

I thought these boots had a simple design with lots of fur and I liked the design of the Velcro fastening.

Overview of performance

These boots looked stylish and smart, the sizing was good and they offered great protection. The Velcro straps were hard wearing and the tabs made them very quick and easy to use. The fur stood up well to washing and kept grit out well.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I like how stylish yet practical these boots were, but I do think the fur, although it held up well to work, did cause the legs to get warm on hot days.