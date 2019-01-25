Welcome to our new group test of tendon and fetlock boots. All of the protective boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Veredus Carbon Gel Vento STS boots are double ventilated tendon boots, which are lined with a special synthetic STS material offering a high-tech alternative to traditional sheepskin. This material is easy to wash, quick drying, and extremely durable – meaning the boots last and look good for longer. The soft, wide knit also ensures optimum comfort, allowing any trapped sand to come out easily, minimising the risk of abrasions to the leg. The boots are anatomically shaped to guarantee maximum comfort and perfect positioning on the horse’s limb, while a carbon support inserted in the shell and a gel pad provide maximum protection at the flexor tendon and fetlock. Elastic straps allow for quick closure and are easy to adjust.

First impressions

These boots looked very stylish and fitted my horse really well. I was interested to see how the fluff would fare after washing.

Overview of performance

These boots never moved during warm up or rounds of jumping. I never felt that I had to do them up tight in order to secure them. They protected my horse well and never interfered with my horse’s jump. Also they kept their fluff and shape after multiple washes.

Likes and dislikes

I love how comfortable my horses feel in these boots and how stylish they look. I am a fan of the bullet fastening system, as it is so easy to get these boots on and off. However, they are expensive and the hind boots do come up quite big.