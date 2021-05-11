The summer riding clothes you need to know about *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Decathlon

Looking for new summer riding clothes – but don’t want to break the bank? Look no further than Decathlon.

The founding belief of this family-owned company is that everybody should have access to the best sports products, and with in-house equestrian brand Fouganza, horse riders are no exception to this ethos.

Fouganza riding clothes are created for riders, by riders. The team behind the brand consists of almost 40 horse lovers, riders and owners, so you can be sure these high quality products have been crafted with the skill and expertise to make them truly fit for purpose – at prices you might not believe.

By combining superior quality with exceptional value for money, Fouganza is playing an important role in making the sport of horse-riding accessible to all, and opening it up to greater numbers.

No matter what level of rider you are, Fouganza can cater for you. The new women’s summer riding range featuring clothes that put comfort first – perfect for the novice or occasional rider – as well as more technical pieces to benefit riders training at higher levels.

Take a look at some of the key pieces from Decathlon’s summer range, by Fouganza, and let’s ride.

Fouganza 100 Women’s Horse Riding Leggings

£19.99

Every rider will benefit from having a pair of these staple riding leggings in their summer wardrobe, and with such a reasonable price tag, these are perfect whether you are just starting out or are more experienced.

Designed specifically for use during warmer weather, you can be sure that the lightweight and breathable moisture-wicking fabric will keep you cool and dry during the summer months. A high waist and wide waistband exsure maximum comfort, so you can concentrate on the horse beneath you, and the thigh pocket allows you to keep your phone close to hand at all times. A grippy seat, reinforced seams and abrasion-resistant material contribute to the durability of these leggings – and they come with a two-year warranty, just in case.

Available in asphalt blue; cardinal pink.

Fouganza 500 Women’s Horse Riding Leggings

£39.99

A step up from the 100 leggings brings a host of additional features that more experienced riders will appreciate, including a full silicone seat to give you greater stability in the saddle. Sustainability is on everybody’s mind right now, and these leggings also deliver in that department, featuring 77% recycled polyester made from recycled plastic bottles and discarded fabric.

Available in asphalt blue.

Fouganza 100 Women’s Horse Riding Top

£12.99

Smart, simple and classic, this polo shirt is the perfect accompaniment to the Fouganza 100 leggings. Breathable and moisture-wicking, this top won’t let you down this summer, whether on the yard or in the saddle.

Available in cardinal pink; black.

Fouganza 500 Women’s Horse Riding Top

£19.99

Stay cool while training this summer with this technical top’s micro-perforated back which ensures excellent breathability, while it’s longer length provides comfort by preventing the top from riding up. Best of all, the secure back pockets allows you to keep small essentials on you at all times, whether that’s keys or those all-important horse treats.

Available in asphalt blue; cardinal pink.

Fouganza 500 Riding Socks

£9.99

Socks are crucial to completing a comfortable, functional riding outfit. This lightweight pair is ideal for warm weather, fitting snugly under close-fitting riding boots, with a reinforced heel and toe guarding against any premature wear. Two pairs per pack.

Available in pink and asphalt blue; cardinal pink

Fouganza 560 Gloves

£14.99

These elegant, technical riding gloves provide optimal contact and comfort. Mesh inserts keep your hands cool and dry while riding in summer.

Available in dark blue and asphalt blue; black

