The new AI technology for equestrians that you need to try *Promotion*





Promotional Feature with Ridesum

A balanced and effective seat is one of the key elements of good riding. The Swedish horse-tech company Ridesum has created a digital tool that brings AI into the equestrian world to help you correct your position in the saddle.

How does Ridesum AI Seat Analytics work?

Without the need for gadgets and extra tools, the app uses AI to pinpoint imbalances, misalignments and opportunities for improvement in your riding posture. You can run the analysis live when you ride or upload recorded video whenever you want in any gait. Once the analysis is complete, it provides you with specific exercises – on and off horse – that are targeted to improve your weaknesses. With regular use, you can follow your progress over time.

Ridesum offers:

Posture assessment to discover hidden imbalances and areas for improvement in real time

to discover hidden imbalances and areas for improvement in real time Personalised recommendations of tailored exercises and techniques to enhance stability and refine technique

of tailored exercises and techniques to enhance stability and refine technique Performance tracking to monitor progress, set goals, and celebrate milestones

to monitor progress, set goals, and celebrate milestones Horse health optimisation by promoting equine wellbeing through balanced riding

Who is Ridesum AI Seat Analytics for?

This app is designed for riders, trainers on all levels and other equine professionals, offering seat analysis via your phone without the need for extra gadgets. Whether you’re a beginner looking for real-time feedback or an equine therapist seeking a visual tool to educate clients, Ridesum has plenty to offer and gives everyone the opportunity to improve.

Why is your seat so important?

Your weaknesses – misalignments or imbalances – affect your horse and, over time, will take a toll. The key to long-term soundness is varied training and avoiding unnecessary strain on your horse, so improving your riding will go a long way to helping this.

You can download the app from the AppStore or GooglePlay. If you want to learn more about Ridesum, visit ridesum.com or follow @Ridesum on Instagram.