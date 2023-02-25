



Quel Homme notched the first victory of his career in the CSI2* 1.40m grand prix at the venerable age of 20 in The Commercial Bank CHI Al Shaqab in Doha (24 February). The veteran showjumper scored a win for the home team, ridden by Qatari rider Khalid Mohammed Al Emadi, aged 28. Only two riders jumped double clear, and the winning pair took victory by nearly 2sec over Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani (Ierland VDL), also of Qatar.

Quel Homme, a gelding by Quidam’s Rubin x Drosselgang, was previously ridden by Khalid’s friend and compatriot Nasser Al Ghazali, who competed him up to CSI4*. The horse has not competed internationally for almost a year. He was originally campaigned by Britain’s Samuel Hutton and has been competing all over the world. He did have a relatively late start on the international stage, making his debut as an eight-year-old, but this low mileage seems to have resulted in a wonderful zest for the job 13 years on.

“I owe it all to my friend Nasser,” said Khalid. “The horse is 20 years old, so the credit should go to the rider who has produced him. The horse has been going really well, and we are just trying to maintain him. We don’t jump him too often; we try to pick the right classes for him. For instance, yesterday I did not jump the big class, so that I could save him for today – and the plan works very well for me.”

It was also a first international start for the partnership. Covid restrictions have meant that shows at two- and three-star level have been limited over the past few years. Khalid’s CV includes representing Qatar at the World Equestrian Games in Caen, 2014, and team gold at the Asian Games the same year.

In the five-star classes later that evening, France’s Simon Delestre won the 1.45m Table C class on Amelusina R 51, just pipping Thursday night’s winning partnership Shane Breen and Haya by 0.16sec. Germany landed the 1.55 jump-off class, when Christian Kukuk and Mumbai shaved 0.06sec off another Irish bid for glory, Mark Mcauley on GRS Lady Amaro.

You may also enjoy reading…

‘The sport has totally changed’ — leading rider speaks out about life on the circuit The rider has spoken about the sometimes high-pressure life of a showjumper

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.