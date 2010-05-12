Three-time British Olympic showjumper Tim Grubb dies

Three-time British Olympic showjumper Tim Grubb died yesterday (11 May) of congestive heart failure. He was 55.

The highlight of his riding career was winning the team silver medal aboard Linky at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles on the squad with Steven Smith and John and Michael Whitaker. He also rode in the 1980 Alternate Olympics, where the team took silver, as well as the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

After that, he became an American, having moved to the States following his 1978 marriage to US showjumper Michele McEvoy.

Tim, who was on the American team at the 1994 World Equestrian Games, won some of the USA’s most important grands prix, including the American Invitational, Devon and the Hampton Classic. He also won the American Grand Prix Association Championship and the AGA Horse of the Year title with Denizen in 1993.

The charming and charismatic native of Leicestershire started out in Pony Club and was an avid follower of hounds. He also was a freelance steeplechase jockey for 18 months, but frequent injuries pointed him toward showjumping instead.

Tim Grubb worked for John Massarella, a dealer who was the brother of British chef d’equipe Ronnie Massarella, and learned to ride all types of horses during that period.

He and Michele, who are divorced, had two children: Christopher and Dottie, who won the FEI World Children’s Jumper Championship in 2000.

Tim, who was involved in horse sales after his competitive career ended, had been living in California but died in Illinois.