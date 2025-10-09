



From an inauspicious riding school start to top-level jumping, the legendary Strawberry Mojo aided several riders to pony stardom, including the Tokyo 2020 Olympic individual gold medallist Ben Maher.

“My best memory was winning in Italy,” says Ben. “It was a big class [Verona grand prix] and they paid lira back then and it seemed like we’d won millions – there were lots of zeros at the end.

“She was mareish with lots of blood and energy, had the wow factor of being coloured which made her stand out, but most of all she was a real winner.”

Thirty-year-old memories of her “pony of a lifetime” bring Nicky Blythe (née Bingham) to tears.

“We won our first Paul Fabrications winter JA and Christy Beaufort qualifiers, but our best win was the HOYS [Horse of the Year Show] Christy final – I’d dreamt of that since I was little,” says Nicky.

Nicky was asked to ride the feisty mare by the Hyslop family, who moved from Cheshire to Gloucestershire, having reportedly bought Mojo from a riding school. Daughter Susie started her British Showjumping career.

“They’d attempted to sell her, but she bucked everyone off so they asked me to compete and sell her,” says Nicky. “We were eliminated at our first show over 2ft 6in, but I persevered and we clicked.”

Mojo had a mind of her own.

“It took three of us to put travel boots on – one to hold her, another to pick one leg up and the other to put the boot on!”

A party trick was to break into a trot mid-course.

“She once decided to trot into a combination. It was up to my eyes at 5ft, I gritted my teeth but she had so much ability and could jump from a standstill.”

Nicky’s grandmother, Nesta Watkins, bought her.

“Mum and Dad couldn’t afford her, so Nan stepped in,” Nicky explains. “We owned her from then on, but leased her out – she was always coming home.”

Gemma McKay (née Dennis) rode Mojo in 1993.

“We won nationwide and there was no better feeling than winning at Hickstead, but my biggest achievement was team gold and individual silver at the European Championships – she didn’t have a fence down all show,” says Gemma. “We were top points winners in the winter JA that year, but didn’t go to the final as it clashed with the Europeans.”

The most entertaining competition was HOYS ponies versus horses.

“The top 10 ponies went up against the leading showjumper of the year top 10 and it was the most fun.”

The pony Strawberry Mojo: “A strong-minded woman”

It wasn’t all plain sailing.

“I felt privileged to be offered the ride, but nervous as she wasn’t easy. Nicky had done a fabulous job and I didn’t want the hassle,” admits Gemma, who was overruled by her dad, Ray. “She had to love you, then she’d try her utmost.

“She was different on the ground. You couldn’t lead her from the field, she came in on her hindlegs, yet to clip, she’d go to sleep. We had a love/hate relationship. She wasn’t nasty, just a very strong-minded woman.”

Mojo established who was boss.

“At our first show, she stopped dead by Towerlands door rearing and bucking until I came off,” Gemma remembers. “I got back on, said, ‘Come on’, and she walked into the ring. We respected each other after that.”

Gemma can pinpoint what made the mare so brilliant: “Back then, it wasn’t about bloodlines, it was her attitude, she knew she was good. She was a fighter, wanted to win and liked a challenge. She was so in tune with her rider, you only had to think ‘turn’ and she’d done it. She inspired my love of mares.”

Nicky agrees: “It was her sheer will to win and she loved the lap of honour, she loved to win.”

Nicola Western was another rider bestowed with Nesta’s approval. Her favourite memory is winning the 1994 European team gold.

“We were drawn last and the requirement was fast and clear – no pressure!” says Nicola. “Mojo’s speciality – careful, brave, super-quick and capable of ridiculously tight turns others wouldn’t dream of. When she anticipated a turn mid-air, she was so sharp I nearly exited out the side door,” said Nicola.

“Nesta was particular. When we tried Mojo, it felt like a vetting,” she remembers. “My other ponies were going well and the wonderful Ferrybound won team gold in 1993. I guess that helped, but most of all ‘Nanny Mojo’ had to like you and know it was a good home – and who could blame her?

“Getting Mojo was a huge thing back then – we kept it quiet in case it didn’t happen and jaws dropped as she came off the lorry at our first show.”

Ben holds a similar memory: “Nesta was very scrupulous, careful and would never sell her; we were fortunate she allowed us to lease her. I think knowing Gemma helped.”

A show-off who could do almost anything

The pony’s success was credited to early groundwork.

“Susie did lots of dressage and gymnastic gridwork with her, it was a great foundation, she was so balanced,” says Nicky, who was galvanised to win by circumstances. “We weren’t well-off and Mum used to say, ‘If you don’t win, we can’t afford to go to the next show,’ so I was pressured but it made me more determined and that suited Mojo.”

Gemma had a set routine: “I only ever hacked her at home – we had amazing bridleways – and she went in a plain snaffle, no boots. In the ring, I reined her back and she’d do a little half rear, then you knew she was set to go.

“She was talented from an early age, ultra-careful, ultra-quick and brave. To me, she was the best and you forgave her foibles.”

Nicola remembers the pony as a show-off who could do almost anything: “She was great at flying changes – on a straight line she could change every two strides. She was clever, sensitive and responsive but her party trick was reining back – put a little leg on and she’d half rear, just showing off.

“Jumping her for the first time felt like being catapulted into the air. I had to modify my position, not sitting up too quickly after a fence so I wasn’t flicked forward on landing.

“Travelling from Scotland all over the UK and Europe meant a gruelling schedule for ponies – during the week was flatwork and hacking only and they had field time every day.”

Ben recalls her party trick, too: “She’d always rear before the bell – someone had obviously taught her, but it was just harmless fun,” he says.

Mojo had star quality but like all stars, she was a diva.

“At our first winter JA, she was so naughty in the warm-up I was in tears,” says Nicky. “Grit and determination won out, she respected that and jumped like a pro. But she loved to go to our local Rockhampton and buck her way around a small 3ft track. It was after winning our first winter JA and Christy qualifier that we realised she was destined for greatness.”

Kay Sybenga (née Miller) was another rider to win countless classes on the mare.

“Mojo was a unique talent with the most modest of characters,” she recalls. “She didn’t look or behave the best; she rocked up to each show in her old red travel boots and her mane was often big and shaggy. And she loved Mars bars and toast!

“There was no strategy – I asked, Mojo delivered. She sometimes dipped her shoulder unexpectedly and threw me into a water jump, but mostly she was out of this world. Miss your stride, don’t worry, she sorted it; put her on the exact stride and boy what a feeling, she used to almost throw me out of the saddle!

“My mum and dad always said how grateful they were to be able to lease a pony like Mojo for my final pony years – it wasn’t about the wins, but the experience. My jumping days made for the most wonderful childhood and the opportunity to ride a superstar that was just ‘The Best’!”

Ben Maher: “She was an incredible, special pony”

Injury ended Mojo’s career and she returned home to Nicky.

“She damaged her check ligament,” Nicky says. “We ended up shortening both ligaments to level her up. A few years after her op, we jumped unaffiliated and 1m to 1.10m in British Showjumping horse classes. She coped and enjoyed it.”

Ben recalls: “I only got to jump a handful of classes with her, as she was injured for quite a time. I remember walking and trotting her before and after school to get her fit again in the hope her injuries would hold up. I never got the full Mojo, but I saw glimpses of her – she was definitely an incredible, special pony.”

Mojo lived until she was in her 20s, but colic problems brought about an early end.

“She had a blockage and couldn’t eat or drink,” Nicky says. “The vet tried so hard and she had to be tubed to get water into her. Sadly, we had to make the decision to put her to sleep. She was my pony of a lifetime, I’ll never forget her. I owed her so much and I’m glad she was able to enjoy a happy retirement.”

What you might not know about Strawberry Mojo

A special result from an accidental mating

“Her breeders sent us a photo of her as a foal and showed her in hand,” says Nicky Blythe. “Her mum was a coloured cob, nothing special and Mojo was an accident. We think her sire was part-bred Arab as she had a slightly dished face and when clipped, her legs were fine.”

Three decades ago, coloured jumping ponies were rare.

“Coloureds weren’t a ‘thing’ then. She was called the gypsy pony and we were ‘scruffbags’ jumping JA classes with her sporting a half clip,” laughs Nicky.

What connections say…

“The first night, she kicked the window out of the stable and we wondered what on earth we’d done. She was trouble loading but patience paid off, and she wouldn’t go anywhere near water. We took her to a cross-country course and my husband Andrew put on wellies and led her through, returned to Wales and West, borrowed the water jump and she jumped it” – Nicky Blythe’s mum, Jenny.

Nicola Western’s mum, Pauline: “I’d heard someone built a corral-type system for Mojo and didn’t believe it – until the first week [we had her]. Nicola said she’d been chased out of the field. I thought she was exaggerating until I saw Mojo on her hindlegs plunging towards me then spinning and lashing out. I got out of there PDQ!“I returned wearing a riding hat for a wee battle, but soon realised she was trying to intimidate and get her own way. She was so smart and realised our ponies have plenty of relaxation and grazing time and settled without any fuss. She was actually a big softie.”

The best memory was Nicky’s wedding. “Nicky rode Mojo and Andrew rode her horse Strawberry Flojo to church. The village came out clapping and waving, it was amazing” – Nicky Blythe’s mum, Jenny.

Did you enjoy this article? You may also like to read…