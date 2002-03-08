New venue for A & B finals

The BSJA Grade A and B finals will take place at a new venue this year

Towerlands Equestrian Centre in Essex will host this year’s BSJA winter grades A and B and young riders’grade A and B championships on 4-6 April.

These championships were formerly held at the Blue Chip Winter Championships at Solihull.

The winter A and B final is open to grade A and B horse and rider combinations which have completed the course in a 1.30m class or above at one of this year’s winter Premier Show series and carries a substantial £1,500 first prize.

The winner of the championship will qualify to compete in the international classes at this year’s Royal International Horse Show, while the first three in the class will be eligible to compete at The Royal Show.

The young rider A and B championship is open to under-18 and under-21 riders and will have separate line-ups for each age group. The under-21 champion will take home a £300 prize, while £200 is on offer to the winner of the under-18 section.

Riders who are eligible for the championships must notify the BSJA shows department of their qualification in writing.

For more information and schedules for the show (tel: 01376 326802).

The Blue Chip Winter Championships, which take place at Solihull on 9-14 April, will include three open classes: the 1.25m WinterClassic, Blue Chip Pro A and B Challenge and Blue Chip Grand prix, which is open to any grade A or B horse.