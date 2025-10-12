



British Olympian Holly Smith bagged a one-two in Sunday morning’s (12 October) Grade C championship at HOYS aboard a brace of exciting young horses.

TJ Hall LTD’s Nike Van Het Singraven, who was crowned seven-year-old champion earlier in the week, continued his run of form to win – while his stablemate Sing Z backed up the yard’s form to finish second.

A bright future beckons for this pair with Holly in the saddle, supported by her long-standing backers.

“I’m absolutely delighted, they are two top-class seven-year-olds,” said Holly. “Nike is an absolute star of the future, as is Sing Z.

“A massive mention goes to the team of owners behind this and my team at home, Ben and Lily. Su and Gordan Hall have been massive supporters of mine, and also Joanne Broadway with Nike for putting her belief in me. It’s not just me, it’s not just the horses, it’s the whole team, and days like today make it worth it.

“With the novice horses, it’s a journey to try to qualify to get here and you never quite know how they’re going to react on the night. I did have a second place earlier in the week in the Talent Seekers with Nike, where I took the seven-year-old final [which was incorporated into the class], but then I’ve had a few eight-fault rounds with them just being a bit green at screens and little bits and pieces. But for the results to come in today, I’m really chuffed for everybody.

“At the beginning of the week Sing especially was like, ‘What’s going on here? There’s a screen above the fences’. Nike is a bit more laid-back and loves it. I could feel them both grow in confidence throughout the week – they’ve had two and three classes each, and went absolutely amazing today, I couldn’t be more delighted.”

Nike had already franked his name as one to keep an eye on in the build up to HOYS, but his flashy stablemate Sing Z also deserves to be on fans’ watchlists.

“Joe Trunkville produced Sing Z originally and took him to Lanaken and as a five-year-old,” said Holly.

“Su and Gordon Hall bought him from Joe. and he was produced by Tabitha Kyle for a year. She’s now furthering her career and her learning with Grey Broderick in Ireland, so I took him on.

“The Halls are long-term owners of mine, with Fruselli and Hearts Destiny, and I think he is a real star of the future. He’s been a little bit under Nike’s shadow. But watch out for him, he’s a very good horse.”

She added: “HOYS is a celebration of the horse. I grew up doing all sorts of disciplines – I’ve done working hunter ponies, show horses, I’ve evented, I’ve done most things. And just to see this celebration of the horse and all different types of people and disciplines here is an absolute pleasure and brings us all together.”

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now