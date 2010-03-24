Hickstead secures £120,000 sponsorship for Derby

Furniture giant DFS has agreed to sponsor Hickstead’s British Jumping Derby competition (23-27 June) for a seventh year.
The company will provide a £120,000 prize pot again this year — the showjumping meeting’s 50th anniversary.
Hickstead director and show secretary, Lizzie Bunn, welcomed the news, saying: “DFS has been a great supporter of Hickstead and showjumping. It’s a great way to start our 50th year.”
This year’s DFS Derby (27 June) could also make jumping history, with William Funnell bidding for his fourth win on the same horse — Cortaflex Mondriaan.
The feat has only been achieved once in the last half century, by Eddie Macken and the legendary Boomerang in 1979.