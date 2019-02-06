My LeMieux Engage Breeches review

My LeMieux Engage Breeches Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 5/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £79.96

Welcome to our new independent group test of breeches submitted as suitable for winter competition wear. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Engage breeches from My LeMieux are designed for today’s discerning competitive rider with freedom of movement and stability the highest priority. They possess all the benefits of modern performance sportswear with a touch of the classic equestrian style you would expect from LeMieux. These are a true full-seat high grip breech that is equally at home in ring or for everyday riding. They are available in a choice of colours: beige/beige, pewter/blackcurrant (pictured), grey/plum, midnight/indigo blue and white/grey.

First impressions

These looked to be a smart, professional pair of breeches, but they seemed quite thin for winter wear. I liked the design.

Overview of performance

Overall I like these breeches, they looked really neat and were comfortable. However, they were quite thin for wearing during the winter, so I needed to add extra layers on particularly cold days. They fitted really well around the ankle/mid calf and they didn’t ride up my legs. The waist was quite big compared to the knees (which were quite tight), so I did find myself wearing them with a belt.

Likes and dislikes

I really like the simple yet stylish design and the fact the very bottom of the breech doesn’t rise up under your boots. For a winter breech, they could have been a bit warmer. Also the dirt showed up quite easily.