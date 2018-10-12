Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what they thought below.

Mountain Horse’s official description

The Brilliant Event Top from Mountain Horse is a modern ladies’ competition riding top made from quick-drying fabric to wick away moisture from your skin, which leaves you feeling comfortable and dry on warmer days. Clever mesh fabric inserts will ensure circulation when you need it most and a high, flat and contrasting competition collar is great for wearing a stock or by itself with a metallic zipper and chin guard to stop chafing. With knitted ribbed sleeves to ensure the top stays in place, it has a two-toned colour for a sporty look and the Mountain Horse logo on the sleeve gives a fashionable appeal.

First impressions

This top looked very stylish and smart, and I really liked that the zip was nice and subtle.

Overview of performance

This top was very breathable and was great to wear in the very hot weather. It was very breathable and comfortable under a jacket, but also looked very stylish and performed well without one. I really liked how the zip wasn’t obvious and overall its simple design gave a chic and clean look.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked that this shirt made me feel like I was wearing a simple t-shirt while being breathable and cool. I did however dislike the fact that it was very long and had to be tucked so firmly into my breeches. That said the fit was true to size and it looked very smart. I think the £65 price tag is a little steep.