Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts suitable to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what they thought below.

Horseware’s official description

The Horseware Polo Lola shirt is on trend with its broderie anglaise details and side panels. Its moisture wicking material keeps you comfortable with the added benefit of antibacterial function.

First impressions

This shirt looked stylish and was a fan of the pearl buttons and breathable side panels.

Overview of performance

This is a very comfortable shirt that kept me very cool even in the hottest of temperatures, but as it was sleeveless I couldn’t wear it without a jacket in affiliated competitions.

Likes and dislikes

I love wearing this shirt, but wished that it had sleeves so I could wear it without a jacket under British Eventing and British Showjumping rules.