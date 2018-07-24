Our reviewer could find no fault with this lightweight competition jacket, which proved suitable for all seasons.

If it’s hot weather, and you have to wear a jacket, the AA Motion Lite competition jacket from Horseware is the one you want.

It’s exceptionally lightweight, made of an almost mesh-type fabric, the holes in which you would think would mean a white or pale shirt worn underneath would show through, giving an unpleasant spotty effect. But somehow, this doesn’t happen; the jacket looks as though it is made from a solid fabric, plus it’s smart, fitted and flattering.

First impressions are that this is a high quality product; it’s well made, fits as would be expected (an XS fitted a size 8) and shows real attention to detail with the trimmings, such as the AA lapel badge, the collar design and the Italian colours on one pocket edge.

It fastens with a zip under the buttons, which I think helps the fitted appearance, and is so comfortable you (cliché alert) hardly realise you’re wearing it.

I thought that I’d only be able to wear it in summer as I’m such a wuss with the cold, but a jumper (and another layer or two as needed) underneath didn’t spoil the fit and meant I could wear it all year round. The only condition it didn’t cope with was the torrential downpour I jumped in on one September day but then to be fair, the rain was so heavy I could barely see through it; little other than a tarpaulin would have coped!

I’d recommend this jacket to anyone. Compared to some others on the market, it’s reasonably priced, definitely fair for the quality, versatile, comfortable and all the rest of it. It washes well too; I did up the fastenings and removed the AA badge to do so, although neither was directed on the label, and it looks as good now as it did when I first got it. A winner.