Equetech Thermal Cosy ladies’ stock shirt review

Equetech Thermal Cosy ladies’ stock shirt Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: Equetech Price as reviewed: £44.95

Official description

The Equetech Thermal Cosy ladies’ stock shirt is a traditional styled shirt, made from technical stretch thermal fabric, with a brushed lining. It’s ideal for winter hunting and competitions. The shirt features a front concealed placket, longer back hem, traditional button down cuffs and stock (ratcatcher) collar with loop to back to secure stock. It’s machine washable — knitted 95% polyester and 5% Lycra.

First impressions

The shirt felt really lovely — soft and like it would be really warm. I also really liked the style — it looked great.

Overview of performance

It kept me really warm without being bulky, and it was really comfortable, too. The stock sat really nicely and in general it fitted well, although the cuffs were too tight. It washed really well and stayed really white, which was a bonus.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how the shirt wasn’t bulky, but it still kept me really warm — it was so comfortable. The only downside was the tightness of the cuffs.