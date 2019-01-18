Welcome to our independent group test of ladies’ summer stock shirts for horse riders. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Cavallo’s official description:

A fitted and breathable show shirt, the Cavallo Katara Slim features gentle ruffles on the chest as well as crystal buttons for some added sparkle. It is quick drying, washable and incorporates active flex technology for a comfortable fit.

Lisa’s first impressions?

I thought this shirt looked really smart and stylish. It has a very feminine fit with the ruffles around the chest, which I thought was really flattering.

Overview of performance?

This shirt fitted well as I felt very comfortable, without being restricted, and it really flattered my shape. The bottoms of sleeves were quite tight though, and did ride up a bit. The shirt worked really well without a jacket, and also works best without a stock.

Lisa’s likes/dislikes:

I really loved the added sparkle to the buttons and collar.