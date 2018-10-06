Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Uvex Ventraxion gloves perfectly adapts itself to the rider’s hand – thanks to the cut, specially developed by Uvex, and the new soft-touch material, it is flexible in multiple dimensions while also being extremely breathable. The soft-touch material used in the contact areas of the glove allows the rider’s hand to receive the necessary support while remaining supple and sensitive.

First impressions

I loved theses gloves at first sight: the colour, feel and the fit.

Overview of performance

These gloves are very smart to look at and I have worn this pair the most of all that were on test. As well as being stylish and smart, they are also lightweight, very breathable and offer plenty of grip. My only criticism is that the palm side of the gloves is beginning to deteriorate and look fairly worn.

Likes and dislikes

I LOVE the colour, fit and style so have been autumn hunting in them most mornings. I have also competed in them and had a few people comment on how smart they look. They are touch screen compatible. I would have liked a slightly tougher material on the palm.