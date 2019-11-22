Stierna Air reflective jacket review

Stierna Air reflective jacket Score 7/10 Performance: 6/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 5/10 Manufacturer: Stierna Price as reviewed: £99

Welcome to our group test of hi-vis jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Stierna Air reflective jacket is a modern hi-vis jacket in windproof lightweight fabric with a reflective finish. The wind resistance will keep you warm and comfortable and the reflective fabric will keep you visible. Stretch panels on the sides of the body allow full movement and allow moisture and excess heat to be wicked away.

First impressions

It looked quite thin, and had a simple style — flattering and effective.

Overview of performance

This jacket fitted perfectly. It was comfortable and good for most weathers as it wasn’t too warm, but kept the wind and light rain off. It stood up to regular wear, but I was worried it could be easily ripped or torn. I didn’t feel like I was seen very well in this jacket as it only reflects when headlights are shone on it.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I loved how lightweight and comfortable this jacket was, but it was a shame that it wasn’t very effective in daylight or at dusk, which meant I didn’t really like wearing it on the road.