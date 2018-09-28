Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Roeckl’s official description

The Roeckl Madison Winter Riding Gloves features a super soft and ultra-warming micro bemberg lining. These gloves are made from high quality materials and designed to provide comfort and a pleasant fit. The gloves offer a bi-elastic spandex on the upper half of the glove, while the palm is digitally embossed on synthetic leather to give the glove superior grip.

Rob’s first impressions

Looks like a good comfortable glove.

Overview of performance

Warm, hard wearing, but I found them a little thick to be able to properly ride in them e.g. for a good feel of the reins.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

Liked the comfort, style and warmth of these gloves, but not that keen the feeling they gave on the reins.