Noble Equestrian winter riding gloves review

Noble Equestrian winter riding gloves Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Noble Equestrian, Noble Outfitters Price as reviewed: £30

Welcome to our group test of waterproof winter yard gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Noble Equestrian winter riding gloves are waterproof and breathable and made from 100g Primaloft insulation. They are designed with stretch shell fabric, and are completed with synthetic leather palm, thumb and rein reinforcement.

First impressions

I really liked the style of these and they look good quality.

Overview of performance

These gloves fitted perfectly and were really comfortable. They weren’t waterproof, but they did keep my hands warm while it was dry. I mostly wore them for riding but also didn’t find them a hinderance in any way on the yard — not like some gloves that you have to take off to do things. They also washed well but took a long time to dry.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes I thought the material and fit were great. The only thing I’d change is to make them waterproof because you often can’t avoid the rain in the winter.