Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Noble Outfitters’ official description

Waterproof and breathable, these ready-for-anything riding gloves are made from 100gm PrimaLoft insulation. These winter riding gloves in black are designed with stretch shell fabric, and completed with synthetic leather palm, thumb and rein reinforcement. Perfect for those chilly winter rides.

First impressions

These gloves looked stiff and quite thick, but very warm

Overview of performance

These gloves are very warm and hard-wearing, but were bulky on the reins and therefore performed better as yard gloves, rather than riding gloves.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

Good warmth, but rather bulky for riding in.