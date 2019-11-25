Mountain Horse Explorer gloves review

Mountain Horse Explorer gloves Score 7/10 Style: 7/10

Performance: 7/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Mountain Horse Price as reviewed: £34

Welcome to our group test of waterproof winter yard gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Mountain Horse Explorer gloves are high-performance four-layer waterproof winter riding/yard glove with reflective detailing.

First impressions

These gloves looked practical, comfortable and of good quality.

Overview of performance

These were made of a really nice material, but they were a bit tight at first. I wore them for yard work and they kept my hands really warm. They coped well with regular use but I would say they were more water-resistant than waterproof as they were described. They did make some things harder to grip on occasion.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes The material these gloves are made of was really comfortable on my hands, but it would be great if they were more breathable.