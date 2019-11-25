My LeMieux winter work gloves review

My LeMieux winter work gloves Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 9/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £12

Welcome to our group test of waterproof winter yard gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The My LeMieux winter work gloves are now here in a thermal version. Thicker, waterproof and with a soft warm fleece inner lining they are perfect for around the yard and those horrible winter jobs. Beat the freeze and have warm hands this year!

First impressions

These gloves looked like they would be really practical as well as looking quite smart. They were also warmer and more comfortable than I expected.

Overview of performance

I wore these gloves for all sorts of yard jobs — even for bathing! They were really comfortable and the thermal lining kept my hands very warm. They stood up well to regular use on the yard.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

They were just so handy to have over the winter for doing things like bathing for competitions — my hands were always warm and dry. The only thing they weren’t so great for was tacking up and changing rugs, so it would be great if they could be thinner without compromising on warmth to make fiddly jobs easier.