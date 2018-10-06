Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

Just Chaps’ Competition Gloves are lightweight – yet durable – with good stretch and a great fit. They give good grip and feel on the reins even when wet. Beautifully cut to fit like a second skin, they are a smart addition for the competition season. These comfortable and soft gloves are washable and touchscreen compatible.

First impressions

A practical, lightweight glove that looks smart enough for competition.

Overview of performance

These gloves fitted well and are more traditionally-styled compared to the others in the group test. I did not find they were very touch screen compatible and didn’t offer a real close-contact feel. They had relatively good airflow, so may hands didn’t overheat, but the stitching has come loose on the inside where you hold your reins.

Likes and dislikes

I like the sizing, appearance and lightweight feel of the glove, plus the fact that they are not too expensive, but I was disappointed that the stitching came loose on the inside.