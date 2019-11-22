Horseware Reflective Corrib jacket review

Horseware Reflective Corrib jacket Score 8/10 Performance: 10/10

Style: 9/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £70

Welcome to our group test of hi-vis jackets. All of the jackets in this group test have been put through their paces by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below

Official description

The Horseware Reflective Corrib jacket is a hard-wearing blouson that features reflective panels for extra safety. Created in a high quality waterproof fabric with taped shoulder seams and lined in snug high quality fleece which means you can stay dry and feel cosy. The jacket also features a two-way zip, zipped pockets, hidden hood waterproof fabric and taped seams.

First impressions

It looked durable and was made with good material. I really liked the style as it’s not too in you face while still being very effective, and the navy blue goes well with the hi-vis yellow.

Overview of performance

This jacket came up quite large — I am a size 10 and the small was too big. However, it was very comfortable, the fleece was cosy and the coat keeps you warm and dry. I felt like I could be seen and it was bright enough without being too much. It was very durable.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I loved the fleece lining as it made it very comfortable and would recommend this for the winter.