Welcome to our independent group test of summer gloves for horse riders. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by busy yard owner and hunting enthusiast Harriet Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The BR Gloves All Weather Pro is a synthetic glove suitable for all seasons. The glove has reinforced stress points and an adjustable Velcro closure on the back of the hand.

First impressions

This looked to be a smart competition glove with minimal fuss and detailing. They looked slightly bulky in comparison to the other gloves in the group test.

Overview of performance

While testing these gloves, I found my hands were quite warm while wearing them in the hotter weather, but since it has cooled down to more normal British temperatures, they have been very comfortable and useful. They are lacking in airflow in comparison to the other gloves on test, but they have been smart and robust enough to wear for competition and autumn hunting. They don’t quite offer the same amount of grip as some, but they have still been very useful.

Likes and dislikes

I like the simple appearance and minimal detailing. I would have preferred more grip and better breathability. I’ve found they are not as touch screen compatible as the others.