Welcome to our group test of tack cleaners. All of the tack cleaning products in this group test have been thoroughly tested on the yard of professional dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

Renapur Clean & Feed Kit: ‘only need a little for a good result’ 7/10

Renapur’s official description

The Renapur Clean & Feed Kit includes everything you need to clean and feed your leather at your fingertips. The Renapur Clean & Feed Kit includes: 1 x Renapur Leather Balsam 200ml, 1 x Renapur Leather Cleaner 250ml and six application sponges.

Rob’s first impressions

A clean cut bottle that looks like it’s a general leather cleaner rather than a specific tack cleaner

Overview of performance

A really good all-round leather cleaner that lasts well and could be used on your riding boots as well.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I liked that you don’t need to use a lot of it for a good result