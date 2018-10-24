Welcome to our group test of exercise sheets. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Thermatex’s official description

The Thermatex Trainer rug is a wrap-around exercise sheet, which provides warmth during exercise and allows excess moisture to be wicked away from the horse. It’s contoured shape at the front allows the rider to execute leg aids without any interference from the rug.

First impressions

A lovely rug made with quality fabric and looked to be very well made.

Overview of performance

This rug looks very good on a horse and its wicking properties are great. We found this fabulous for working in at shows, but given its price we were concerned that it might snag easily when out hacking, as we have lots of off-road woods and paths. While being warms and technical, it wasn’t great with a close contact monoflap saddle as the material was very slippy to ride directly on, but it’s a good choice for those with a traditional dual flap saddle.

Things you like/dislike about it?

We liked this rug’s excellent wicking properties and how smart it looked. But we were scared to go hacking in it as it was too expensive to rip on bushes and brambles!