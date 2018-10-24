Welcome to our group test of exercise sheets. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Snuggy Hoods’ official description

The Snuggy Hoods Fleece Exercise Sheet is made from a double fleece layer, ideal to keep your horse warm and to wick away moisture. It has girth straps and fillet string and is available in a choice of 10 colours.

First impressions

No-one on the yard was keen on the leopard print, but it does comes in nine other options!

Overview of performance

We found the animal print a bit garish and so it wasn’t a very popular choice, especially for those going out hacking. Also there were some concerns over the fit across the horse’s back as it wasn’t tailored to the horse’s shape and therefore didn’t sit naturally. But it is a reasonable priced product and does a basic enough job.

Things you like/dislike about it?

We think this is quite a basic rug that is good value for money, but the fit on the horse wasn’t as good as others in the group test.