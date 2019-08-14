LeMieux Carbon cooler rug review

LeMieux Carbon cooler rug Score 8/10 Performance: 10/10

Style: 10/10

Durability: 6/10

Value: 9/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £50

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The LeMieux Carbon cooler rug is incredibly lightweight and comfortable, suitable for before and after exercise. Cross-woven nano-fibre layers control airflow to cool whilst maintaining muscle temperature through the shoulder, back and hind-quarters. The ergonomic cut contours key muscles groups, while allowing air to circulate through lower close-weave mesh. Ideal to keep muscles warm between classes or while travelling. It features solid gun metal nickel fastenings.

Colours: black

Sizes: 5-7ft

First impressions

This rug looks really smart, stylish and well-made — very upmarket.

Overview of performance

This rug was an excellent fit for my horses. It’s breathable and the material is good quality overall, although the fastenings did get stuck occasionally.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

I loved the look and style of this rug. The fastenings were sometimes difficult and the rug did fray in some places.