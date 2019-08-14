Herbb Body Hugger Original rug review

Herbb Body Hugger Original rug Score 7/10 Performance: 8/10

Style: 6/10

Durability: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Herbb Price as reviewed: £60

Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Herbb Body Hugger Original rug is made from 100% organic cotton rug, which is perfect for when your horse travels. It is non-static, prevents over-heating and sweating up with its high-quality flexible layer. It is buckle-free and attaches with a tough Velcro belly band.

Colours: navy, black or white

First impressions

I wasn’t overly impressed when I first saw this rug — it looked relatively well made but the style was quite unusual. That said, I was interested to try it.

Overview of performance

It fitted my horses well and was breathable — so certainly did the job and matched up to the description. The material — cotton — didn’t really feel how I expected it to.

Jo’s likes and dislikes

This rug had no fastenings apart from Velcro and is put on over the head, which can be tricky, particularly at a competition or while in a horsebox. I did, however, think it was great that it’s made of organic cotton.