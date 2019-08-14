Herbb Body Hugger Original rug review

Herbb Body Hugger Original rug
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£60
Welcome to our group test of travel rugs rugs. All of the rugs in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.
Official description
The Herbb Body Hugger Original rug is made from 100% organic cotton rug, which is perfect for when your horse travels. It is non-static, prevents over-heating and sweating up with its high-quality flexible layer. It is buckle-free and attaches with a tough Velcro belly band.
Colours: navy, black or white
First impressions
I wasn’t overly impressed when I first saw this rug — it looked relatively well made but the style was quite unusual. That said, I was interested to try it.
Overview of performance
It fitted my horses well and was breathable — so certainly did the job and matched up to the description. The material — cotton — didn’t really feel how I expected it to.
Jo’s likes and dislikes
This rug had no fastenings apart from Velcro and is put on over the head, which can be tricky, particularly at a competition or while in a horsebox. I did, however, think it was great that it’s made of organic cotton.
Verdict
This rug does the job, but can be tricky to put on.