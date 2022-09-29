



Horse & Hound is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. Learn more

Mountain Horse Flora Tech Tights Score 9/10 Style: 8/10

Fit: 10/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 9/10

Ease of use: 10/10 Pros Stretchy fabric

Comfortable

Quick-drying

Lightweight

Silicone grip for security in the saddle

Great fit Cons A little slippery to touch, but not in the saddle

Very lightweight for those wanting something more robust Manufacturer: Mountain Horse Price as reviewed: £69.00

Mountain Horse Flora Tech Riding Tights

These Mountain Horse Flora Tech riding tights are lightweight and practical, ideal for summer on the yard. When I first put them on, they had an almost slippery, silky feel – which is very nice on the skin but I was concerned they would not be robust enough for a day’s yard chores and riding. They felt ideal for whizzing out on a run! But despite their lightweight appearance and feel, they stood up well to all a day’s work and were comfortable both in and out of the saddle.

Comfort

A highlight is how comfortable these tights are. With the wide elastic waistband, they are easy to pull on and it’s a bonus in hot weather particularly not to feel constricted round the waist. They are very stretchy, so although they look tiny when you pull them out of the packaging, they conform nicely round the leg and bum. I was surprised how flattering they are given they so lightweight, but they are supportive in the right places!

For summertime they are ideal, because the lightweight fabric doesn’t overheat you despite being close-fitting.

Mountain Horse Riding Tights: in the saddle

Riding-wise, my concerns over their slipperiness were quickly allayed. The silicon grip pimples extend right from the seat down to mid calf, and do their job well. I unintentionally brushed past some brambles and branches and the fabric stood up well with no snagging. An additional bonus was when I was washing my horse down afterwards and spraying myself accidentally, the fabric dried almost immediately.

There are mobile pockets on each leg, and I found them to be at a suitable position not to be noticeable when riding, but within easy access. They held firmly without sagging when I was mucking out, too.

The look

These are a flattering pair of tights, but they are quite thin and lightweight for those who prefer a more robust look in their riding wear. The dark navy colour is smart and I’d be happy to wear these both on the yard for every day and for lessons or clinics in summertime.

Sometimes riding tights come up a bit short, but these are a good length, going down to the jodhpur boot. I tried a size EU36 (UK 8 or S) and found it to be spot-on. I am a UK8 and while I wouldn’t want them any smaller, they fitted well.

Verdict

A great pair of summer riding tights. They are lightweight and stretchy, so you feel well supported within a snug fit. They have a silky feel when you put them on, but the silicone grip gives you good security in the saddle.

In the UK? View now at amazon.co.uk or ebay.co.uk

In the US? View now at statelinetack.com

Who tested these riding tights?

Martha Terry is Horse & Hound’s features editor. She has a horse and is at the yard every day. She is currently producing a four-year-old ex-racehorse with a view to eventing after several years off the circuit.

Find out more about how Horse & Hound tests products

What is a first look review?

These are our first impressions of a piece of kit or clothing based on spending some time with it. We will have had our hands on it and given it a really thorough going over before trying it on ourselves or our horses and using it. The information we can give you after this first look will give you some sense of what it’s like to use, even if it’s only an initial view. As soon as we’ve given it a more thorough test, we will update the review with a full scoring and additional thoughts.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.