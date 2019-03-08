Trending:

Topline Naturals hoof dressing: ‘an everyday luxury’ 7/10

Welcome to our independent group test of hoof dressings. All of the hoof dressings in this group test have been put through their paces by professional dressage rider Rob Waine and his team. Find out what they thought below.

Topline Naturals hoof dressing

Score

7/10
  • Performance:
    7/10
  • Ease of use:
    7/10
  • Long lasting:
    7/10
  • Value:
    6/10

Manufacturer:

Topline Naturals

Price as reviewed:

£12.95

Official description

With all natural ingredients, Topline Naturals hoof dressing helps to regulate moisture content in all seasons. It also provides bacterial and fungal resistance. Includes a good quality hoof brush with cap.

First impressions

This one looked very specialist and its description may not be one that I would usually pull off the shelf.

Overview of performance

This applied to the hoof well and did a good job, but to me it seemed like a high-end, specialist product rather than a standard everyday hoof oil.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I like that it is easy to apply and comes with a brush. I would prefer if it came in a bigger tub.

Verdict

I would recommend this to a one-horse owner as an everyday luxury.