Topline Naturals hoof dressing Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Ease of use: 7/10

Long lasting: 7/10

Value: 6/10 Manufacturer: Topline Naturals Price as reviewed: £12.95

Official description

With all natural ingredients, Topline Naturals hoof dressing helps to regulate moisture content in all seasons. It also provides bacterial and fungal resistance. Includes a good quality hoof brush with cap.

First impressions

This one looked very specialist and its description may not be one that I would usually pull off the shelf.

Overview of performance

This applied to the hoof well and did a good job, but to me it seemed like a high-end, specialist product rather than a standard everyday hoof oil.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

I like that it is easy to apply and comes with a brush. I would prefer if it came in a bigger tub.