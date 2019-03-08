Topline Naturals hoof dressing
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£12.95
Official description
With all natural ingredients, Topline Naturals hoof dressing helps to regulate moisture content in all seasons. It also provides bacterial and fungal resistance. Includes a good quality hoof brush with cap.
First impressions
This one looked very specialist and its description may not be one that I would usually pull off the shelf.
Overview of performance
This applied to the hoof well and did a good job, but to me it seemed like a high-end, specialist product rather than a standard everyday hoof oil.
Rob’s likes and dislikes
I like that it is easy to apply and comes with a brush. I would prefer if it came in a bigger tub.
Verdict
I would recommend this to a one-horse owner as an everyday luxury.